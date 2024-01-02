Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,097 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 441,559 in the last 365 days.

2024 Conservation Cropping Seminar

ILLINOIS, January 2 - Register by January 24 to attend online


SPRINGFIELD, IL - Attention Illinois Farmers: the annual Conservation Cropping Seminar will take place Jan. 31, 2024 with virtual attendance available for a $15 registration fee. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and soil and water CEUs will be available.


This event will cover how to improve soil health, cover crops, adopt new technologies, improve root health, manage nutrients and provide the latest agronomic research. A question-and-answer session with an Illinois farmer panel will be offered, as well as access to helpful resources.


Topics and speakers for this year include:


Alternative Farming Methods

  Greg Thoren-Stockton, Illinois farmer


Next Generation of Digital Agriculture: Digital De-commoditization, Smart Tillage, and AI

  Dr. Lars Dyrud, Earth Optics


Struggles with Stratification

  Marion Calmer, Calmer Corn Heads


Banded Systems Management - To the Root of High Yield

  Chris Perkins, Banded Ag, LLC


Farmer Panel

This event is organized and made possible with the involvement and support of the Illinois Department of Agriculture, Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, USDA's Natural Resources Conservation Service, Champaign County Soil and Water Conservation District, Doug Hanson, Randy McElroy, and local Soil and Water Conservation Districts.



You just read:

2024 Conservation Cropping Seminar

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more