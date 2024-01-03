Planet TV Studios Unveils "New Frontiers" Documentary Series Featuring the Artisanal Gold Council

Artisanal Gold Council Planet TV Studios New Frontiers

Exploring Responsible Gold Mining Practices: Planet TV Studios, Pioneers in Television Production

VICTORIA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Planet TV Studios, a prominent producer of innovative television series, proudly announces the launch of its latest documentary series, "New Frontiers," spotlighting the Artisanal Gold Council (AGC), a charitable nonprofit organization headquartered in Victoria, BC, Canada.

"New Frontiers" is a groundbreaking series designed to delve into the world of organizations shaping the future of global investments and finance. The documentary episodes will be airing early January 2024 on national television, Bloomberg TV, and available on-demand through various platforms, including Amazon, Google Play, Roku, and more.

Planet TV Studios is delighted to have Gina Grad back as their host. Gina is an accomplished author, podcast host, and radio personality based in Los Angeles, California. She previously served as the co-host and news anchor of the Adam Carolla Show, a podcast that held the Guinness World Record for the most downloaded episodes. Gina has also anchored on KFI 640 AM and hosted mornings on 100.3 FM. In addition to her broadcasting career, she is the author of "My Extra Mom," a children's book designed to assist kids and stepparents in navigating the challenges of blended families.

In the intricate realm of mining, where the allure of gold often intertwines with ethical concerns and environmental impacts, the AGC stands out as a beacon of responsible and sustainable practices. The organization, established to tackle challenges linked to artisanal and small-scale gold mining (ASGM), takes center stage in "New Frontiers."

Understanding Artisanal and Small-Scale Gold Mining:

Artisanal and small-scale gold mining is a global phenomenon, providing livelihoods for millions while often operating in remote and environmentally sensitive areas. The AGC addresses the associated issues, including child labor, unsafe working conditions, and environmental degradation, with a nuanced and comprehensive approach that preserves economic opportunities.

Mission and Vision of the Artisanal Gold Council:

Founded with a commitment to improving the well-being of miners and their communities, the AGC strives to transform the gold mining sector into a socially and environmentally responsible industry. The organization envisions a future where responsible mining practices coexist with thriving local communities and ecosystems.

Key Initiatives:

Capacity Building:

The AGC focuses on empowering miners and communities through training on safer and more efficient mining techniques.

Mercury-Free Mining:

Actively promoting mercury-free gold mining, the AGC works on alternative extraction methods to mitigate health and environmental risks. In an effort to show AGC's commitment to mercury-free gold mining they signed an international treaty through the United Nations, the Minamata Convention on Mercury, an agreement for healthy, environmentally sound and responsible mining.

Market Access and Fair Trade:

The organization ensures fair market access for artisanal gold, connecting with responsible buyers and promoting fair trade practices.

Environmental Stewardship:

Collaborating with local communities, the AGC minimizes the ecological footprint of ASGM through reforestation, water management, and other initiatives.

Social Responsibility:

Engaging with local communities, the AGC supports community development projects and advocates for miners' rights.

The AGC exemplifies responsible and sustainable gold mining through its multifaceted approach. As it continues to pioneer innovative solutions and advocate for responsible practices, the organization plays a crucial role in shaping the future of the gold mining industry.

About Planet TV Studios: Planet TV Studios produces cutting-edge, real-life television series that feature insightful updates on the most important business, medical, and socially responsible topics taking place in areas crucial to our lives.

For more information about the Artisanal Gold Council, please visit https://artisanalgold.org or contact Ryan Painter at 1-250-812-0849 or email rpainter@artisanalgold.org.

For more information about the series, please visit https://planettvstudios.com / https://planettvstudios.com/backstage or contact Christian Alain at 888-210-4292 x100 or email christian@planettvstudios.com.

