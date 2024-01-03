Gerhart named NDDOT deputy director for administration

BISMARCK, N.D. – Mike Gerhart Jr. has been named the deputy director for administration for the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) effective Jan. 1.



Gerhart will be responsible for oversight of the Financial Management, Legal, Human Resources and Communications Divisions, as well as manage the department’s IT budget and serve as the liaison between NDDOT and the North Dakota Information Technology.



He will work closely with the executive team to align training, staffing, and budget resources that further the department’s mission to “safely move people and goods.”



“We are excited to have Mike move into his new role and his promotion is well deserved,” said NDDOT Director Ron Henke. “Though he has only been with the NDDOT for three years, Mike is a passionate ambassador of our mission and values. We are confident he will be a big asset to our executive team.”



Gerhart began his career at the NDDOT in 2020 as the director of State Fleet Services. Previously he had been the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) superintendent from 2014 until he retired in 2018. He served with NDHP for 26 years.



Mike has a bachelor’s degree in business management and business administration from Dickinson State University and graduated from Northwestern University Traffic Institute’s School of Police Staff and Command.

