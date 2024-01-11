gobaplay Wins 2024 Parents’ Picks Award for Climbing Dome

We at gobaplay are delighted to announce that our Large Geometric Climbing Dome has been chosen by Parents’ Picks as a recipient of the 2024 Best Product Award for Elementary Kids!

The Climbing Dome Wins Best Product Award for Elementary Kids

PLANO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We at gobaplay are delighted to announce that our Large Geometric Climbing Dome has been chosen by Parents’ Picks as a recipient of the 2024 Best Product Award for Elementary Kids.

Parents' Picks Awards, with over 45 years of expertise, rigorously assess products through a stringent approval process.

They consider over 50 criteria in their selection process, including products that help develop social, cognitive and physical skills in children.

“A Parents’ Picks Award recognition is more than just a seal of approval,” according to their website. “It signifies that a product has been rigorously evaluated against stringent criteria and that it stands out among hundreds of similar products from around the world.”

gobaplay’s Large Geometric Climbing Dome stands out for its unique shape, powder-coated steel structure (with non-slip texture application) and neutral gunmetal color. It also includes real rock-climbing hand grips and three anchors for optimal stability.

“This recognition by Parents Picks’ Awards underscores our commitment to crafting safe, stylish, and joy-inducing playground gear for all,” said Amy McIntee, Co-CEO of goba SPORTS GROUP.

“We are dedicated to providing families with top-quality products that enhance the overall play experience for children.”

gobaplay, introduced in 2023, is a sub-brand of goba SPORTS GROUP, which also owns Springfree Trampoline – makers of the world’s safest trampolines.

gobaplay will be launching brand new backyard products in 2024 - go to our gobaplay website and sign up for gobaplay's Newsletter to be the first to know when a product drops!

About gobaplay™

At gobaplay, we are fueled by the joy and laughter of families at play. After all, goba stands for “go outside and be active.” Our story began over two decades ago when we invented the world’s safest trampoline. Since then, we’ve expanded into other outdoor categories such as swing sets, yard and tree swings and backyard games. Safety is our foremost priority, and our products are made to spark joy and provide a space for children to thrive. To find out more about gobaplay products and purchase online, visit our gobaplay website or call 1 877-586-7723.

About Parents’ Picks Awards

Parents’ Picks Awards is the leading site that showcases parent tested and kid approved. In order to be a Parents’ Picks Award Winner, these products go through a rigorous approval process with over 50 criteria, including thinking skills, character building, engagement, ease of use, innovativeness, quality, durability, and creative thinking. We hope this site is helpful to you as you find products and services that will help your children live their best lives. We guarantee that each product or service listed on this site comes highly recommended by our team of parents, kids, and experts.