SURCHEROS® EXPANDS IN GEORGIA, OPENS IN ST. SIMONS ISLAND
First 100 guests receive Free Burritos for a Year on grand opening day, Jan. 9ST. SIMONS ISLAND, GA, USA, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surcheros® is kicking off the new year with a new restaurant, and it’s landing in St. Simons Island, GA. The latest Surcheros is located at 2207 Demere Rd. St. Simons Island, GA 31522. A grand opening celebration is scheduled for Tuesday, January 9, 2024. The first 100 customers will receive Free Burritos for a Year*. The festivities kick off at 10 am and will also feature a prize wheel, branded giveaways, and more.
“We have a strong presence in the South Georgia market and are thrilled to continue to grow this area with our newest restaurant in St. Simons,” said Luke Christian, Founder and CEO for Surcheros®. “We look forward to celebrating the grand opening with area residents and visitors and sharing our signature freshly-made dishes with their bold flavors and treating guests to our Southern hospitality.”
The new St. Simons Surcheros features all the fan favorites including freshly-made tacos, grilled burritos, and quesadillas featuring choices of premium meats or vegetables. The menu also includes a wide selection of toppings and signature sauces to compliment the dishes. Kids can delight in the Lil’ Ones menu catered just for them, plus guests may enjoy salads, burrito bowls, and more.
The St. Simons restaurant includes indoor and outdoor seating, a salsa bar, and ordering line where guests can walk through to customize their orders. Guests may dine in or place mobile orders for pickup. The location also offers a catering menu.
The St. Simons Surcheros is open Monday-Thursday from 10:30 am-9 pm, Friday and Saturday from 10:30 am–10 pm, and Sunday from 11 am-9 pm.
“Georgia is our home state, so this opening has special significance for our brand,” said Jake Philpotts, Vice President of Franchise Development for Surcheros. “We have an exciting year ahead with new restaurants opening throughout 2024 in existing and new markets. This is a fantastic start to the year and we’re looking forward to continuing with this exciting energy and momentum for the months to come.”
For more information about Surcheros, visit www.surcheros.com or follow the St. Simons location on Facebook.
*The Free Burritos For a Year offer is valid for the first 100 paying guests.
About Surcheros
Surcheros is the brainchild of entrepreneur Luke Christian. His formula: Bringing together big taste and bold flavors with the Southern hospitality of his youth. The brand offers Tex Mex meals served with exceptional service, where guests are warmly welcomed like dear friends every visit. This has been the core of the business since its start in 2007 and contributes to its success as being a community favorite.
Surcheros invites guests to customize meals to their tastes. Guests may build burritos, tacos, quesadillas, salads and more by choosing from perfectly grilled meats to a wide selection of toppings and signature sauces. Each meal is prepared fresh and to order. The family-friendly menu also offers meals for the Lil’ Ones with their kids menu.
In 2017, Luke and his wife, Nicole, opened up their business for others to share in their vision for growth and love of community. Franchising launched across South Georgia and into Florida as the re-branded Surcheros and continues to expand its presence today.
Interested in joining the Surcheros family? Learn more at www.surcheros.com/franchising.
