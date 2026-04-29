Perkins Wins Best New Prototype at 10th Annual Restaurant Development and Design Awards

Iconic restaurant brand proves its designed for the times

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perkins Restaurant and Bakery , a leading family-dining restaurant brand known for its homestyle meals, all day value, and iconic bakery, recently earned top honors at the 10th Annual rd+d Awards presented by restaurant development & design magazine. Perkins was recognized with Best New Prototype - Existing Concept for its Orlando, Florida location.Building on its 65-year legacy, the iconic American restaurant unveiled a thoughtfully reimagined design that blends timeless comfort with a more refined, contemporary feel across all dayparts. A key enhancement includes repositioning the bakery near the entrance, placing a spotlight on the Perkins longstanding bakery-café heritage. The new prototype also features a significantly reduced footprint, creating a more efficient and streamlined layout that enhances both the guest experience and operational performance.“We are incredibly proud of this recognition, which marks an important milestone for our organization and underscores our brand’s continued evolution,” said Peter Ortiz , Chief Development Officer for Ascent Hospitality Management, the parent company of Perkins Restaurant & Bakery. “We share this honor with our construction and design partners, whose collaboration brought this vision to life, elevating the dining experience for our guests while improving efficiency for our teams.”To turn the prototype vision into reality, Perkins partnered with Aria Group (architecture and design), Ameritech Facility Services (general contractor), Dykes Food Service Solutions (kitchen and furniture consulting), and MEP Green Design & Build (MEP engineering).Judges praised the Perkins team’s ability to reduce the restaurant footprint by 50 percent while maintaining its core offerings and guest experience. The prototype was described as a “fresh design” and a “strong revival of the brand.”restaurant development & design (rd+d) is an award-winning, reader-driven resource for restaurant professionals, covering the trends and insights shaping restaurant development, design and construction. Now in its 10th year, the rd+d Awards recognize standout projects that resonate with readers and impress industry judges.To learn more about Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, including franchising opportunities, visit https://perkinsfranchising.com About Perkins Restaurant & BakeryPerkins Restaurant & Bakery has been a beloved family dining destination for more than 65 years, known for its all-day breakfast, hearty meals, and fresh-baked pies made daily. Perkins serves up American classics of yesterday that meet the tastes of guests today, generously portioned and priced just right. With locations across the U.S. and Canada, Perkins continues to serve up classic comfort food and moments that matter.

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