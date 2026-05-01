Estrella Insurance Ranked No. 1 in Financial Services by Entrepreneur

Brand tops inaugural “Top 10 Franchises in Every Industry” list, highlighting its national growth and franchise strength

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrepreneur magazine named Estrella Insurance number 1 in Financial Services on its inaugural “Top 10 Franchises in Every Industry,” list. The new ranking highlights the most elite franchise systems across each major category within the publication’s highly competitive Franchise 500.Earning the top spot in Financial Services underscores Estrella Insurance’s strength, scale and sustained momentum in a crowded and competitive category. Operating at the intersection of entrepreneurship and financial services, Estrella Insurance empowers consumers through choice by leveraging relationships with more than 100 carriers to guarantee competitive rates and deliver customized insurance solutions that align with each customer’s financial goals.With nearly 240 locations nationwide, the brand continues to stand out as a leading franchise opportunity, recognized for both its performance and long-term growth potential.“We are honored to be recognized by Entrepreneur as the No. 1 franchise in Financial Services,” said Felipe Martinez, CFE, Director of Franchise Development. “Since our founding in 1980, what began as a family-run business has grown into a national brand, empowering entrepreneurs to build lasting legacies while helping individuals and businesses protect what matters most.”Estrella Insurance offers a comprehensive portfolio of property and casualty products, including auto, home, commercial, business, life and health insurance, providing customers a one-stop solution for their coverage needs. Additionally, Estrella is one of the cheapest franchises to own according to Entrepreneur. Franchisees benefit from access to proven business systems, strong brand recognition, ongoing professional support, and over thirty years of industry experience, all of which contribute to their business growth and success.Additionally, Estrella Insurance has ranked in Entrepreneur Franchise 500 for 14 years, making it one of the longest-reigning brands in the Franchise 500. For more information or to explore franchising opportunities, visit www.estrellafranchise.com About Estrella InsuranceMiami-based Estrella Insurance is a property and casualty insurance franchisor and a trusted leader among consumers and insurance companies by providing simple, cost-effective insurance solutions across its auto, home, commercial, business, life, and health insurance portfolios. With more than 200 offices across the U.S., it is consistently ranked as a top franchise opportunity with a proven business model that allows owners to focus directly on customer support and community engagement. For more information, visit Estrella Insurance.

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