Brentwood Native Family Officially Opens Newest Handel’s Ice Cream

BRENTWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Handel’s Ice Cream , a beloved scoop shop since 1945, has officially arrived in Brentwood and is now open for business. Located at The Streets of Brentwood (2455 Sand Creek Road), the new family-owned shop welcomes guests daily starting at 11:00 a.m. to experience the legendary flavors that have made the brand a household name for over 80 years.The Brentwood location is a true family affair, led by mother-and-son duo Alisa Greene and James Greene. For Alisa, a 30-year Brentwood resident, this opening is a culmination of decades of local business experience and deep community roots. Alisa has owned and operated Nothing Bundt Cakes locations for nearly 15 years, while James, is a seasoned operator who opened the brand’s first Bay Area location in Walnut Creek two years ago.The inspiration to bring Handel’s to Brentwood began as a personal family tradition. While James and his brother Jeff were living in Utah, the family used the shop as their designated meeting spot during visits."The phrase ‘Let’s meet at Handel’s’ became the heartbeat of our family gatherings," said Alisa Greene, Co-Owner of Handel’s Brentwood. "It was our place to connect and create memories. After seeing how much joy it brought to our family, we knew we wanted to share that experience with our own community here in Brentwood."This passion for the brand has turned into a family legacy: Alisa’s son Jeff recently opened a location in Arkansas, and James and his wife Julie are currently preparing to open another shop in Livermore this summer."Opening in Brentwood is deeply meaningful because this is the community that raised us," said James Greene, Co-Owner and Operator. "My wife Julie and I are Liberty High sweethearts, and we’ve always dreamed of bringing a brand we love to our neighbors. We hope Handel’s becomes a staple gathering place where local families can create their own traditions for years to come."The new 1,400-square-foot walk-up shop at The Streets of Brentwood offers 48 rotating flavors made fresh on-site every single day. Guests can now enjoy their treats through the classic window service or order via DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Postmates.The shop is open Sunday through Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., with extended weekend hours on Friday and Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. The Greenes remain committed to their deep local ties, planning to support Brentwood schools, youth sports, and community events through their new venture.For more information about Handel’s Brentwood, visit https://handelsicecream.com/store/brentwood/ or follow the journey on Instagram @handelsbayarea.About Handel's Ice CreamHandel's Ice Cream has been making and selling ice cream since 1945. Founded in Youngstown, Ohio, the legacy of Handel’s began with Alice Handel. The brand was later purchased by Lenny Fisher, and what started as a single ice cream parlor has now grown into a beloved brand nationwide. Handel's is committed to quality, using abundant ingredients to create their ice cream, which is made by hand in small batches at each location. They offer 48 flavors every day, with more than 140 additional flavors that rotate seasonally.Handel’s has earned numerous industry accolades, including being ranked the #1 Sweet Treat and a Top 10 Brand to Buy by Franchise Times. The brand is also featured on the publication’s Top 400 list of the largest franchise systems in the United States and its Fast & Serious list recognizing the smartest-growing franchises of the year. Additionally, Handel’s was recognized on Fast Casual’s Movers & Shakers 2025 list, while CEO Jennifer Schuler was named among the Top 25 Industry Executives for her leadership and innovation in foodservice. The brand is also recognized as a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine.Handel's currently has over 175 locations across 20 states and is growing. To learn more about Handel's franchise opportunities, visit www.handelsicecream.com/franchise.

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