OKW's New SMART-PANEL Wall-Mount Enclosures For Electronic Control Centers

OKW's new S114 SMART-PANEL wall-mount enclosures are designed for building monitoring and control. They fit flush-mount cavity wall boxes up to 3.94” x 3.94”.

BRIDGEVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elegant SMART-PANEL is ideal for applications including building services systems, electrical installations, smart homes, offices, security, IoT/IIoT, wireless communications, measuring and control, medical and laboratory technology.

The enclosures have a highly polished bottom section with a flat, recessed area for interfaces such as USB or mini-USB. The top has a fine surface structure and is recessed to accommodate a touch screen or membrane keypad.

Electronic components such as PCBs can be fitted in the top section of the enclosure using the four mounting pillars provided. Self-tapping PCB screws are available as accessories.

Screwless snap-together assembly speeds up installation times. The enclosures can then be reopened for inspection and maintenance using a pair of dedicated tools available as an accessory.

At launch, SMART-PANEL was originally designed to fit standard flush-mount cavity wall boxes with a 2.40” opening. New size S114 (4.49” x 4.49” x 0.84”) fits larger international boxes up to 3.94” x 3.94”.

It complements the existing S84 (3.31” x 3.31” x 0.84”) and E155 (6.10” x 3.31” x 0.84”) sizes. All the enclosures are molded from UV-stable ASA+PC (UL 94 V-0) in traffic white (RAL 9016) as standard.

OKW can supply SMART-PANEL fully customized. Services include CNC machining, printing of legends, logos and photo-quality graphics, laser marking, decor foils, RFI/EMI shielding, and assembly of accessories.

