Senate Resolution 216 Printer's Number 1303
PENNSYLVANIA, January 2 - PRINTER'S NO. 1303
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
216
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY DUSH, JANUARY 2, 2024
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, JANUARY 2, 2024
A RESOLUTION
Celebrating the 215th anniversary of the Pennsylvania Bible
Society.
WHEREAS, In the early 19th century, the Second Great
Awakening began in America; and
WHEREAS, Bibles were printed and distributed to citizens to
give them access to the Bible in printings that were funded by
America's Founding Fathers such as Thomas Jefferson, John
Hancock, Samuel Chase, James Wilson, George Reed, John
Dickinson, Gunning Bedford, Alexander Hamilton, Jared Ingersoll,
Thomas Mifflin and John Lansing; and
WHEREAS, On November 10, 1808, Robert Ralston wrote a letter
to his friend Josiah Roberts telling of his desire to start a
Bible Society in America; and
WHEREAS, On December 12, 1808, the Bible Society had its
first formal meeting; and
WHEREAS, The Bible Society switched its name to the Bible
Society of Philadelphia and published the first Bible printed in
the United States from stereotype plates in 1812 and produced
