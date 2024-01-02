Senate Resolution 216 Printer's Number 1303

PENNSYLVANIA, January 2 - PRINTER'S NO. 1303

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

216

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY DUSH, JANUARY 2, 2024

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, JANUARY 2, 2024

A RESOLUTION

Celebrating the 215th anniversary of the Pennsylvania Bible

Society.

WHEREAS, In the early 19th century, the Second Great

Awakening began in America; and

WHEREAS, Bibles were printed and distributed to citizens to

give them access to the Bible in printings that were funded by

America's Founding Fathers such as Thomas Jefferson, John

Hancock, Samuel Chase, James Wilson, George Reed, John

Dickinson, Gunning Bedford, Alexander Hamilton, Jared Ingersoll,

Thomas Mifflin and John Lansing; and

WHEREAS, On November 10, 1808, Robert Ralston wrote a letter

to his friend Josiah Roberts telling of his desire to start a

Bible Society in America; and

WHEREAS, On December 12, 1808, the Bible Society had its

first formal meeting; and

WHEREAS, The Bible Society switched its name to the Bible

Society of Philadelphia and published the first Bible printed in

the United States from stereotype plates in 1812 and produced

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18