Senate Bill 343 Printer's Number 1301

PENNSYLVANIA, January 2 - PRINTER'S NO. 1301

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

343

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY KANE, CAPPELLETTI, FONTANA, SANTARSIERO, HAYWOOD,

COMITTA, COSTA, SCHWANK, BREWSTER, DILLON, MUTH AND COLLETT,

JANUARY 2, 2024

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, JANUARY 2, 2024

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in terms and courses of study,

providing for Internet safety education curriculum.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known

as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a

section to read:

Section 1555. Internet Safety Education Curriculum.--(a)

The department, in consultation with the Office of Attorney

General, shall establish an age-appropriate curriculum for

Internet safety instruction of students in kindergarten through

grade twelve. Beginning with the school year that commences

after the effective date of this section, a school district

shall incorporate into the school curriculum a component on

Internet safety to be taught at least once each school year to

