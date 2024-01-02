Senate Bill 343 Printer's Number 1301
PENNSYLVANIA, January 2 - PRINTER'S NO. 1301
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
343
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY KANE, CAPPELLETTI, FONTANA, SANTARSIERO, HAYWOOD,
COMITTA, COSTA, SCHWANK, BREWSTER, DILLON, MUTH AND COLLETT,
JANUARY 2, 2024
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, JANUARY 2, 2024
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in terms and courses of study,
providing for Internet safety education curriculum.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known
as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a
section to read:
Section 1555. Internet Safety Education Curriculum.--(a)
The department, in consultation with the Office of Attorney
General, shall establish an age-appropriate curriculum for
Internet safety instruction of students in kindergarten through
grade twelve. Beginning with the school year that commences
after the effective date of this section, a school district
shall incorporate into the school curriculum a component on
Internet safety to be taught at least once each school year to
