Senate Bill 1024 Printer's Number 1305

Senate Bill 1024
PENNSYLVANIA, January 2 - PRINTER'S NO. 1305
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1024
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY STREET, HAYWOOD, HUGHES, TARTAGLIONE, COSTA,
COMITTA AND MILLER, JANUARY 2, 2024
REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, JANUARY 2, 2024
AN ACT
Providing for the annual designation and holiday observance of
the first day of the Islamic lunar month of Shawwal as Eid
al-Fitr Day in this Commonwealth.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Legislative findings.
The General Assembly finds and declares as follows:
(1) Known as the Festival of Breaking the Fast,
approximately 2,000,000,000 Muslims around the world
celebrate Eid al-Fitr to mark the end of the holy month of
Ramadan.
(2) The date of Eid al-Fitr is determined by the
sighting of the crescent moon to mark the beginning of the
new lunar month of Shawwal.
(3) Eid al-Fitr includes two to three days of
celebrations and it begins with a special prayer service at
the mosque.
(4) Eid al-Fitr is also a time for Muslims to perform
