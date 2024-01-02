Senate Bill 1024 Printer's Number 1305

PENNSYLVANIA, January 2 - PRINTER'S NO. 1305

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1024

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY STREET, HAYWOOD, HUGHES, TARTAGLIONE, COSTA,

COMITTA AND MILLER, JANUARY 2, 2024

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, JANUARY 2, 2024

AN ACT

Providing for the annual designation and holiday observance of

the first day of the Islamic lunar month of Shawwal as Eid

al-Fitr Day in this Commonwealth.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Legislative findings.

The General Assembly finds and declares as follows:

(1) Known as the Festival of Breaking the Fast,

approximately 2,000,000,000 Muslims around the world

celebrate Eid al-Fitr to mark the end of the holy month of

Ramadan.

(2) The date of Eid al-Fitr is determined by the

sighting of the crescent moon to mark the beginning of the

new lunar month of Shawwal.

(3) Eid al-Fitr includes two to three days of

celebrations and it begins with a special prayer service at

the mosque.

(4) Eid al-Fitr is also a time for Muslims to perform

