Senate Bill 1033 Printer's Number 1300

PENNSYLVANIA, January 2 - PRINTER'S NO. 1300

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1033

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY ROTHMAN, MUTH, CAPPELLETTI AND CULVER,

JANUARY 2, 2024

REFERRED TO FINANCE, JANUARY 2, 2024

AN ACT

Amending Title 24 (Education) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in membership, contributions and benefits, further

providing for credited school service.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 8302(b.1)(3)(i) of Title 24 of the

Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:

§ 8302. Credited school service.

* * *

(b.1) Optional credit for leave of absence for activated

military service.--

* * *

(3) Any member who has exercised option (ii) in

paragraph (1), but who, upon the expiration of his leave of

absence for activated military service, returns to his

employment and desires to receive the benefits of option (i),

shall have the right to receive such benefits if he shall

comply with the following requirements:

