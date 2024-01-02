Senate Bill 1033 Printer's Number 1300
PENNSYLVANIA, January 2 - PRINTER'S NO. 1300
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1033
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY ROTHMAN, MUTH, CAPPELLETTI AND CULVER,
JANUARY 2, 2024
REFERRED TO FINANCE, JANUARY 2, 2024
AN ACT
Amending Title 24 (Education) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in membership, contributions and benefits, further
providing for credited school service.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 8302(b.1)(3)(i) of Title 24 of the
Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:
§ 8302. Credited school service.
* * *
(b.1) Optional credit for leave of absence for activated
military service.--
* * *
(3) Any member who has exercised option (ii) in
paragraph (1), but who, upon the expiration of his leave of
absence for activated military service, returns to his
employment and desires to receive the benefits of option (i),
shall have the right to receive such benefits if he shall
comply with the following requirements:
