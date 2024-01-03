Suspect Sought in a Shooting

– Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District are seeking to identify a suspect involved in a shooting in Northeast DC.

On Monday, January 1, 2024, at approximately 2:00 a.m., officers responded to the 1300 block of H Street, Northeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult female with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/WayXARsjKOA

Anyone who has any knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24000129