MPD Officers Awarded After Rescuing Kidnapping Victim, Apprehending Suspect

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Members of the Metropolitan Police Department’s Seventh District were recognized by Chief of Police Pamela A. Smith for their quick and thorough response to a call for service.

On Tuesday, November 28, 2023, Seventh District officers were dispatched to a call for a sexual assault. The 911 caller reported that they saw a disturbing video of the assault, which the caller believed to be in progress. Upon arrival at the building, Officer Heather Lynn and Officer Brian Lafranchise attempted to locate the victim but were unable to gain entry to the apartment. Undeterred, Officer Lynn continued attempting to gain entry while Officer Lafranchise called the 911 caller back and obtained additional information about the victim and suspect. The officers then called for a breach kit to break down the door and rescue the victim, and Officer Ethan Way arrived to assist.

Officers then noticed that someone inside was struggling to unlock the door. With assistance from the victim, who had managed to come to the door, the officers were able to gain entry to the apartment.

As they entered, Officer Lynn caught a glimpse of the suspect fleeing into a back room. While Officer Way began providing assistance to the victim, Officer Lynn and Officer Lafranchise established tactical positions and loudly ordered the suspect to come out. The victim warned officers that the suspect was armed with a knife.

The suspect then emerged and began walking towards the officers before stopping and reaching inside a nearby room, where, officers later learned, the suspect had stashed weapons. The officers utilized effective de-escalation techniques and were able to talk the suspect into surrendering to them. He was taken into custody and charged with First Degree Sexual Abuse, Kidnapping, and Obstructing/Preventing/Interfering with Requests for Assistance from Law Enforcement.

“This is, once again, exceptional work from our patrol officers,” said Chief Pamela A. Smith. “Officers Lynn, Lafranchise, and Way brought compassion, excellent tactics, and strong scene command to this call for service, and in doing so modeled all our officers’ continuous readiness to protect our community.”

On Tuesday, January 2, 2023, Officer Lynn, Officer Lafranchise, and Officer Way were awarded Achievement Medals for rescuing the victim and removing a violent sexual offender from the streets.

