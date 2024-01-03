Submit Release
Japan: 7.6M Earthquake

Significant earthquakes including a powerful magnitude-7.6 earthquake have struck Ishikawa Prefecture, central Japan. Infrastructure has been damaged and there may be disruptions to essential services, including transport. If you're in an affected area, be prepared for further aftershocks, take all tsunami warnings seriously, monitor the media and follow the advice of local authorities, including orders to move to higher ground.

Visitors and tourists staying in travel accommodation should follow the guidance of hotel/resort management. Please keep your family back in New Zealand informed of your well-being. If your travel plans have been affected please contact your travel insurer in the first instance.

Japanese public broadcaster NHK provides a free smartphone app called "NHK World Japan" which can be set to receive emergency notifications and breaking news alerts in English. 

Japanese emergency service telephone numbers are:

  • Fire, ambulance: 119
  • Police: 110

We provide general advice on contingency planning for New Zealanders overseas to consider here. We encourage all New Zealanders visiting or living in Japan to register their details on SafeTravel.

If you require consular assistance, please contact the New Zealand Embassy in Tokyo on: +81 3 3467 2271 or nzemb.tky.cons@mfat.govt.nz (for consular emergencies after-hours only, on: +64 99 20 20 20).

