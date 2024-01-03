Audit Advisory for Thursday, January 04, 2024

Public Affairs

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, January 04, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Allen Allen County Regional Transit Authority

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Cuyahoga Cleveland Superior Arts Improvement District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Harrison Harrison County Soil and Water Conservation District

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Morrow Morrow County Board of Developmental Disabilities

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures MED

Paulding Paulding County Soil and Water Conservation District

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Putnam Village of Belmore

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Columbus Grove Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Wyandot City of Upper Sandusky

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit