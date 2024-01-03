Audit Advisory for Thursday, January 04, 2024
Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, January 04, 2024.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Allen
|Allen County Regional Transit Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Cuyahoga
|Cleveland Superior Arts Improvement District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Harrison
|Harrison County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Morrow
|Morrow County Board of Developmental Disabilities
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|MED
|Paulding
|Paulding County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Putnam
|Village of Belmore
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Columbus Grove Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Wyandot
|City of Upper Sandusky
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.