Audit Advisory for Thursday, January 04, 2024

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, January 04, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Allen Allen County Regional Transit Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Cuyahoga Cleveland Superior Arts Improvement District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Harrison Harrison County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Morrow Morrow County Board of Developmental Disabilities
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
Paulding Paulding County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Putnam Village of Belmore
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Columbus Grove Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Wyandot City of Upper Sandusky
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

