Allergy Diagnostics Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company's Allergy Diagnostics Global Market Report 2024– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033.
The Business Research Company’s “Allergy Diagnostics Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the allergy diagnostics market size is predicted to reach $10.4 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%.
The growth in the allergy diagnostics market is due to the increased occurrences of allergic diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest allergy diagnostics market share. Major players in the allergy diagnostics market include BioMerieux SA, Danaher Corporation, HOB Biotech Group Corp. Ltd., HYCOR Biomedical, Lincoln Diagnostics Inc., Omega Diagnostics Group PLC.
Allergy Diagnostics Market Segments
•By Test Type: In-vivo Allergy Tests, In-vitro Allergy Tests
•By Allergen: Inhaled Allergens, Food Allergens, Drug Allergens
•By Products: Consumables, Instruments, Luminometers
•By End User: Diagnostics Laboratories, Hospital-based Laboratories, Academic and Research Institutes
•By Geography: The global allergy diagnostics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
An allergy is a reaction of the immune system to an allergen that isn't normally detrimental to the human body. Allergens are foreign substances that cause allergic reactions. Allergens include foods such as peanuts, milk, eggs, and wheat, as well as pollen and pet dander. Allergy diagnostics is a procedure used by a qualified allergy specialist to evaluate if the body is allergic to a certain substance.
The main types of allergy diagnostics tests are in-vivo allergy tests and in-vitro allergy tests. In-vivo allergy tests are performed on the human body to identify the cause of the allergic reaction. In-vitro allergy tests are performed in laboratories using test tubes and Petri dishes to identify the allergy-causing substance. The main products in allergy diagnostics include consumables, instruments, and luminometers. By allergens, the allergy diagnostics market is segmented into inhaled allergens, food allergens, and drug allergens. Major end-users of allergy diagnostics include diagnostic laboratories, hospital-based laboratories, and academic and research institutes.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Allergy Diagnostics Market Characteristics
3. Allergy Diagnostics Market Trends And Strategies
4. Allergy Diagnostics Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Allergy Diagnostics Market Size And Growth
……
27. Allergy Diagnostics Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Allergy Diagnostics Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
