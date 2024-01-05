Newton County Water and Sewerage Authority Partners with OpenGov to Meet EPA’s Lead and Copper Rule Revisions Deadline

The new system will help eliminate paperwork and manual steps, and ensure the Authority has the support it needs to meet the LCRR deadline of October 16, 2024,

GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wanting to find an asset management system that could help it be compliant with the EPA’s Lead and Copper Rule Revisions ( LCRR ), the Newton County Water and Sewerage Authority was searching for a cutting-edge digital solution. After a thorough search, it chose to partner with OpenGov , the leader in asset management software for our nation’s local governments.Located 30 minutes outside Atlanta, leadership at the Newton County Water and Sewerage Authority was on the hunt for a system that could help modernize their processes. In the search for a new solution, they prioritized finding a system that would offer work order automation, GIS integration, and the ability to create a digital asset inventory to satisfy the Lead Service Line Inventory requirement of the EPA’s LCRR. Cartegraph Asset Management was the clear choice, standing out for its strong dashboards, robust mobile application, and demonstrated track record with supporting LCRR compliance.Newton County Water and Sewerage Authority will soon enjoy clear visibility of its asset inventory and inspection records, as well as comprehensive asset management data and reports. With OpenGov, operations will be housed in a central database and updated in real-time by field crews using mobile devices. In addition, the new system will help eliminate paperwork and manual steps, and ensure the Authority has the support it needs to meet the LCRR deadline of October 16, 2024, as well as set it up to begin work on the next phase, the Lead and Copper Rule Improvements (LCRI).The Newton County Water and Sewerage Authority joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.