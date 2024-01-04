City of Fort Morgan, CO, Modernizes Asset Management with OpenGov

The City of Fort Morgan, CO will now enjoy clear visibility on its asset inventory and inspections, and comprehensive asset management data and reports.

COLORADO, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wanting to eliminate manual processes and modernize its asset management, the City of Fort Morgan was searching for a new solution. After a thorough search, it chose to partner with OpenGov , the leader in asset management software for our nation’s local governments.Located approximately an hour outside Denver, leadership in the City of Fort Morgan was determined to upgrade their processes. In the search for a new solution, the City prioritized finding a system that would enable asset maintenance tracking and better visibility into the status of capital assets. It also wanted to find a platform that integrated with the Town’s GIS and GPS systems and provided a mobile application for work in the field. Cartegraph Asset Management was the obvious choice, standing out for its robust GIS integration, sophisticated mobile app, and award-winning customer support.The City of Fort Morgan, CO will now enjoy clear visibility on its asset inventory and inspections, and comprehensive asset management data and reports. With OpenGov, operations will be housed in a central database and updated in real-time by field crews using mobile devices.The City of Fort Morgan, CO joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.