Fifth District Launches New Traffic Initiative with Maryland Partners

In December 2023, the Fifth District launched a joint traffic operation along Eastern Avenue, Northeast, to focus on traffic safety through education and enforcement. The operation was launched with our partners from the Prince George’s County Police Department and the Mount Rainier Police Department.

During the first day of the operation on Thursday, December 21st, officers focused their efforts during the morning and evening rush hours. Between the three agencies, officers issued a combined 194 citations. In many cases, warnings were issued to promote safe driving, provide education, and to inform drivers of issues on their vehicle that they may have not been aware of, like a headlight or taillight being out.

The operation was launched between all three agencies because of an increase of reports and community concerns of speeding, reckless driving, and counterfeit tags along the thoroughfare.

Thank you to the Prince George’s County Police Department and the Mount Rainier Police Department for their continued partnership and collaboration. All three agencies plan to continue this operation monthly.