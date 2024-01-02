New Year, New Disaster Recovery Centers for Cook County

CHICAGO –Two FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers will open this week to help Cook County disaster survivors continue their recovery after the Sept. 17-18, 2023, severe storms and flooding. The Disaster Recovery Centers will open in Burnham and Phoenix on Wednesday, Jan. 3. (see below for addresses and hours).

Specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration will be at the centers to help survivors apply for federal disaster assistance, upload documents, and learn about ways to make their property more disaster resistant. To find the center nearest you, visit FEMA’s DRC Locator .

Disaster Recovery Centers will open in the following locations:

Burnham

Burnham Community Center​

14020 S. Torrence Avenue

Burnham, IL 60633

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday

Phoenix

Village Hall, Hawkins Multi-Purpose Center

650 E. 151st St.

Phoenix, IL 60426

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday

Assistance and translated materials are available in languages other than English, including American sign language. Disaster Recovery Centers are in accessible locations.

You don’t need to visit a Disaster Recovery Center to apply for FEMA assistance. To apply without visiting a center, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362, go online to DisasterAssistance.gov or download the FEMA App . If you use a relay service such as video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you apply.

For even more information about the disaster recovery operation in Illinois, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4749 . The deadline to register for FEMA assistance is January 19, 2024.



Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. Reasonable accommodations, including translation and American Sign Language interpreters will be available to ensure effective communication with applicants with limited English proficiency, disabilities, and access and functional needs. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 800-621-3362. If you use video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.