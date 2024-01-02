Submit Release
News Search

There were 827 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 442,225 in the last 365 days.

MODOT bridge project to alter usage at MDC's Charity Access

BUFFALO, Mo. – A Missouri Department of Transportation (MODOT) bridge replacement project will affect accessibility to the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Charity Access in Dallas County from mid-January until early summer.

On Jan. 15, MODOT will begin a 160-day construction project to replace the Route M bridge that crosses the Niangua River at MDC’s Charity Access. During this construction project the 162-acre access will remain open, but the public will not be allowed to float or wade downstream from the boat ramp at the site due to bridge construction. More information about the bridge replacement project can be found at https://www.modot.org/node/39930.

The next-closest MDC access on the Niangua River is Big John Access, which is downstream from Charity Access and approximately two miles east of Buffalo. Information about Big John Access and directions to the site can be found at:

https://mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places/big-john-access.

You just read:

MODOT bridge project to alter usage at MDC's Charity Access

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more