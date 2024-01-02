MODOT bridge project to alter usage at MDC's Charity Access

BUFFALO, Mo. – A Missouri Department of Transportation (MODOT) bridge replacement project will affect accessibility to the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Charity Access in Dallas County from mid-January until early summer.

On Jan. 15, MODOT will begin a 160-day construction project to replace the Route M bridge that crosses the Niangua River at MDC’s Charity Access. During this construction project the 162-acre access will remain open, but the public will not be allowed to float or wade downstream from the boat ramp at the site due to bridge construction. More information about the bridge replacement project can be found at https://www.modot.org/node/39930.

The next-closest MDC access on the Niangua River is Big John Access, which is downstream from Charity Access and approximately two miles east of Buffalo. Information about Big John Access and directions to the site can be found at:

https://mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places/big-john-access.