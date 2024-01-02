IT SYSTEMS TECHNICIAN II
ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF VETERANS AFFAIRS
IT SYSTEMS TECHNICIAN II – 10526
Pay Range/Grade 76 $49,267.20 – $82,627.20
Closes January 23, 2024
Send your resume and application to: Jeffrey.newton@va.alabama.gov
- Installs, maintains, relocates, and upgrades department owned data hardware equipment which includes 150 personal computers, one mission critical application servers, and 170 laser/inkjet printers as well as other associated peripheral.
- Loads, restores, and upgrades all department owned software Additionally, verifies updates to all operatingsystem software in conjunction with OIT and Microsoft System Center Configuration Manager (SCCM) platform.Performs system administration tasks for all software and systems including but not limited to 0365, Cayosoft, andADVA applications.
- Maintains the ADVA “IT Help Desk” to assist department personnel in identifying and correcting all computer hardware, printer, and software problems. Troubleshoots hardware and software issues in person, remotely and via telephone. Maintain an incident log of “down time” problems/solutions.
- Assists the ADVA IT Manager in monitoring the department’s IT disaster recovery plan which includes analyzing thevulnerability of the network, define backup procedures, off site backup storage, and recovery Ensure Cisco Secure X endpoint protection is installed and registered on all ADVA computer systems.
- Assists ADVA IT Manager in analyzing the department’s data processing needs and keeps abreast of technologicaladvances for current functions and requirements for future Attend continuing education classes, meetings, and seminars, as well as coordinating with other agencies to improve understanding of programs utilized.
- Responsible for the installation, repair, support, and relocation of data and voice communications equipment and systems. Work involves installing, testing, and maintaining telephone sets, jacks and switches, modems, inside cabling, and coaxial.
- Assists by conducting research of available technology, initiate paperwork for purchases through appropriate state channels, evaluate bid proposals, make purchasing recommendations, and establish installation guidelines.
- Trains end users in beginning software functions and writes documentation/procedures as needed to facilitate the learningof software
- Requests and coordinates OIT assistance when network and data, security and vulnerability, and general issues occurbeyond the knowledge and scope of themselves and ADVA personnel for ADVA systems to remain operational and work iscompleted in a timely manner.
- Requires periodic daily travel for IT support to state-wide ADVA facilities.