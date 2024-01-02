Submit Release
MPD Arrests Man for July Homicide

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch announce a man has been arrested for a July 2023 homicide.

On Monday, July 3, 2023, at approximately 12:16 pm, Seventh District officers responded to the 2800 block of Hartford Street, Southeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located 33-year-old Langston Sharps, of Southeast, DC, with gunshot wound injuries. He died at the scene.

On Thursday, December 28, 2023, members of the Seventh District arrested 22-year-old Jahi Settles, of no fixed address, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant. He was transported to the Homicide Branch where he was charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.

CCN: 23107072

