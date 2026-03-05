This Saturday - Local Students Step Into The Courtroom at the 2026 Melvin R. Wright Youth Law Fair

What: Melvin R. Wright Youth Law Fair

When: Saturday, March 7, 2026 | 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM

Where: H. Carl Moultrie Courthouse | 500 Indiana Avenue, NW | Washington, D.C. 20001

Details: The Melvin R. Wright Youth Law Fair brings together students, legal professionals, and court staff for a dynamic day of civic learning and engagement. Students in grades 9 - 12 explore real-world legal issues by participating in a mock trial that simulates courtroom proceedings.

Students take on the roles of defense attorneys, prosecutors, judges, jurors, and witnesses — gaining firsthand insight into how the justice system works and how legal professionals serve the community.

Why it matters: At a time when civic literacy and trust in institutions are critical, the Youth Law Fair provides students with an immersive, real-world understanding of the justice system. The program helps demystify the courts, builds critical thinking and communication skills, and introduces young people — many for the first time — to potential careers in law and public service.

This Year’s Theme: Too Hot to Wait

Two high school students, grabbing a quick bite to eat, leave a puppy in a car on a hot day, sparking concern from a dog walker and intervention by law enforcement. This split-second decision has lasting implications for these two high school students.

This year’s Youth Law Fair explores:

Was the decision criminally negligent?

What do D.C. animal cruelty laws require?

How do courts weigh intent, necessity, and harm? Through an interactive mock trial and guided discussions, you'll get to argue the case, weigh the evidence, and decide what justice looks like.

What to Expect

Take on roles as attorneys, jurors, and witnesses in a real courtroom.

Talk directly with judges and attorneys about your rights and responsibilities.

Learn how legal decisions today can affect your education, career, and future opportunities.

