D.C. Community Leaders Appointed to D.C. Access to Justice Commission

Washington, D.C. – The D.C. Court of Appeals announced the reappointments and new appointments of members to the District of Columbia Access to Justice Commission on February 27, 2026. The court also announced James J. Sandman as Chair and Lisa Dewey as Vice Chair. The Commission’s founding Chair, Professor Peter B. Edelman, was named Chair Emeritus and will continue to serve as a Commission member. The appointments are for a three-year term beginning on March 1, 2026 and going through February 28, 2029.

First established by the D.C. Court of Appeals in 2005, the D.C. Access to Justice Commission seeks to increase significantly the resources for civil legal services for District residents, reduce barriers that prevent equal access to justice by low- and moderate-income District residents, advocate for increased pro bono work by local attorneys, and improve planning and coordination of legal services delivery. It also strives to call attention to the importance of legal services for District residents and the significant disparity between the need for such services and the resources available to meet those needs. The Commission most recently adopted a set of “justice for all” priorities that aim to ensure that 100% of all District residents facing civil legal problems receive some form of effective assistance.

“The D.C. Access to Justice Commission plays a critical role in ensuring that people in our community who need, but cannot afford, legal representation in important civil cases, like landlord-tenant cases, debt collection cases, civil protection orders, and civil appeals, can get some legal help,” said Chief Judge Anna Blackburne-Rigsby of the D.C. Court of Appeals. “The D.C. Courts look forward to our continued partnership with the Commission in working towards this important goal of increasing civil legal assistance.”

"We are delighted to welcome these new and returning members to the Commission," said Jim Sandman, who was named Commission Chair after previously serving as Vice Chair. "They include distinguished leaders from our local courts and tribunals, legal services, academia, the private bar, business, and the community. Among them are innovators who are committed to identifying new solutions to the persistent access to justice crisis we face in the District of Columbia."

Commissioners include five individuals nominated by the D.C. Courts; one from the D.C. Office of Administrative Hearings; four individuals nominated by the D.C. Consortium of Legal Services Providers; two individuals nominated by the D.C. Bar; and two individuals nominated by the D.C. Bar Foundation; with the balance of Commissioners promoted at-large based on their demonstrated commitment to access to justice.

“We are particularly pleased that Peter Edelman will be staying on the Commission as Chair Emeritus,” said Chief Judge Blackburne-Rigsby. “As Founding Commission Chair, Peter set a vision and ambition for the Commission that has resulted in greater access to justice for thousands of District residents over it 20-year history.”

With this new set of appointments, the Court and Commission give thanks to those Commissioners whose term of service has now expired. These include the Honorable Errol Arthur, the Honorable Sharon Goodie, Susie Hoffman, Sheldon Krantz, Ariel Levinson-Waldman, Debbi Lindenberg, and Professor Jessica Steinberg. “The time, talent, and expertise that these individuals have committed to the Commission’s important work has been invaluable,” said Chief Judge Blackburne-Rigsby. “We are deeply grateful for their service,” added Commission Executive Director Nancy Drane. “We know that they will continue to champion greater access to justice in our community for years to come. We are also grateful to all those who expressed interest in Commission service.”

