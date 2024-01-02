Black Business CoOp, Inc. to Host Multiple Black Business Networking Mixers Across Southern California in January 2024

Be a part of this historic journey as the Black Business CoOp redefines Black excellence worldwide at their January Networking Mixers.

2024 will continue to see the rise of the Black business owner as more and more jobs are lost, and entrepreneurship becomes the only option. The BBCO is here to support those new businesses.”
— Co-Founder Sharifah Hardie
LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Black Business CoOp, Inc. (BBCO) is thrilled to announce a few of the most anticipated events of 2024; the BBCO Networking Mixers Sponsored by TreImage.

BBCO is more than an organization; it's a movement of transformation. Be a part of this historic journey as the Black Business CoOp redefines Black excellence worldwide with its Black business networking mixers.

What Awaits You at the BBCO Global Launch Extravaganza?

Sunday – January 7th, 2024 – 8 AM – 10 PM - Hosted by California State Senate District 33 Candidate Sharifah Hardie

Hotel Current
5325 Pacifica Coast Highway,
Long Beach, CA 90804
https://www.blackbusinesscoop.org/events/black-business-coop-inc-bbco-2024-global-launch-party-extravaganza

Networking Opportunities: Connect with like-minded individuals, entrepreneurs, and professionals from around the globe. Forge invaluable relationships, collaborations, and partnerships that will propel any career and business to new heights.

Inspiring Speakers: Be prepared to be mesmerized by a lineup of extraordinary speakers who have shattered ceilings, defied norms, and paved the way for success. They'll share their stories, insights, and wisdom, leaving attendees motivated to conquer their own dreams.

Awards Ceremony: Witness history in the making as the BBCO recognizes outstanding individuals and organizations who have demonstrated excellence, innovation, and commitment to the Black community. These awards celebrate those who lead the charge for positive change.

Upcoming Chapter Mixers

Thursday – January 11th, 2024 – 6 PM
16405 South New Hampshire,
Gardena, CA 90247
https://www.blackbusinesscoop.org/events/black-business-coop-inc-bbco-gardena-chapter-launch-party

Friday – January 26th, 2024 – 7:30 PM
1815 Hawthorne Blvd #158
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
https://www.blackbusinesscoop.org/events/black-business-mixer

Mark your calendars, spread the word, and get ready to be part of something extraordinary.

For sponsorship, registration, and membership information visit: https://www.BlackBusinessCoop.org.

Sharifah Hardie
Black Business CoOp
+1 562-822-0965
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

