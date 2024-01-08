Two of Charleston's top rated tour companies announce new partnership
Charleston Harbor Tours Announces Exciting New Partnership with Old South Carriage Company for an Unforgettable Combination Experience!
We are thrilled to partner with Old South Carriage Company to offer an unparalleled experience that showcases the best of Charleston's history and offers guests the most flexibility”CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charleston Harbor Tours, a leading provider of Charleston’s top rated harbor tour experience, is delighted to announce a strategic partnership with Old South Carriage Company, the leading provider of historic carriage tours as well as haunted evening tours. This collaboration aims to offer visitors a unique and comprehensive experience by combining the charm of carriage tours with the breathtaking views provided by Charleston Harbor Tours.
Beginning January 4, 2024, guests can now enjoy the best of both worlds with a specially curated combination tour that seamlessly integrates the historical richness of a carriage ride through the picturesque streets of Charleston with the awe-inspiring beauty of a harbor cruise and receive fantastic savings versus purchasing the tours individually.
The partnership brings an exciting opportunity for locals and tourists alike to delve into Charleston's rich history and natural splendor at an unbeatable value. The discounted combination tour provides a seamless and immersive experience, allowing participants to step back in time while exploring the city's historic district before embarking on a scenic harbor cruise getting perspectives by land and sea. Guests can choose to take the tours on the same day or split them up however they would like. There is no time limit on the combination ticket and guests can start with whichever tour they would like to take first. Both companies will sell on their respective websites, over the phone or in person.
"We are thrilled to partner with Old South Carriage Company to offer an unparalleled experience that showcases the best of Charleston's history and offers guests the most flexibility," said Drew Yochum, VP of Sales and Marketing of Charleston Harbor Tours. "This collaboration reflects our commitment to providing visitors with unique, memorable, and value-packed experiences. We have been the innovators of Charleston’s best combination tour experiences for nearly 20 years and are very excited to add this new opportunity to our offerings for our guests.”
With Old South Carriage Company, guests can expect the best quality carriages along with experienced, knowledgeable guides who are passionate about Charleston's history and architecture. They are the only carriage tour operator in Charleston offering daytime tours of the historic district as well as evening Haunted Carriage Tours. Charleston Harbor Tours offers a 90 minute, live narrated harbor cruise by the captain that highlights over 75 points of interest including Fort Sumter, Fort Moultrie, Castle Pinckney, Fort Johnson, The Battery, Waterfront Park, The Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge, and much more. Both companies have abundant availability year-round so guests can have the most flexibility with their schedule.
For more information about the discounted combination tour and to make reservations, visit www.charlestonharbortours.com, www.oldsouthcarriage.com or call Charleston Harbor Tours at 843-722-1112 and Old South Carriage at 843-723-9712.
About Old South Carriage Company: Old South Carriage Company is a family-owned business that has been offering top rated, historic and haunted carriage tours since 1983. They are committed to premium equipment and animal welfare and have an amazing farm called “Horse Heaven” where the animals rest when not working.
Charleston Tours & Events owns and operates Charleston Harbor Tours and has 4 vessels in Charleston. The Carolina Belle, The Charleston Princess, The Schooner Pride and the Charleston Lady. They are also a family owned and operated company tracing their roots back to 1908. They also operate city bus and plantation tours through their land division, Adventure Sightseeing. In 2023, they have expanded to other markets, Cape Fear Riverboats in Wilmington, NC, Hampton Roads Harbor Tours in Hampton, VA and Hudson River Cruises in Kingston, NY (added in 2013).
