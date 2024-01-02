Submit Release
News Search

There were 769 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 442,175 in the last 365 days.

Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. Announces Successful Sale of Buccaneer Apartments

Buccaneer Apartments

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc., a leading commercial real estate firm based in Corpus Christi, is delighted to announce the successful sale of Buccaneer Apartments, a 292,524 square foot, 342 unit apartment complex on 28.73 acres located at 3330 S. Staples Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78411. The transaction was facilitated by Lynann Pinkham of Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc., who represented the seller, Fuso Investment, Inc. The Buyer in this transaction was Buccaneer Redevelopment, LLC. Nueces County shows the appraised value of the property to be $15,000,000.00.

Buccaneer Apartments, a well-established and sought-after residential community built in 1950, has long been a staple in the Corpus Christi housing landscape. Nestled at the intersection of Texan Trail and S. Staples Street, the property complex is adjacent to schools (Del Mar College West and Ray High School), shopping (HEB grocery) and medical (Driscoll Children’s Hospital and Doctor’s Regional Hospital). With its prime location, modern amenities and commitment to resident satisfaction, Buccaneer Apartments attracted significant attention from investors statewide. The buyer, Buccaneer Redevelopment, LLC, recognized the immense potential of Buccaneer Apartments and is poised to contribute to the continued growth and enhancement of this vibrant community.

For inquiries or further information, please contact:
Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.
Address: 5541 Bear Ln, Suite 240, Corpus Christi, TX 78405
Phone: 361-289-5168
Email: lynann@craveyrealestate.com
https://craveyrealestate.com

About Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.:
Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. is a full-service commercial real estate firm based in Corpus Christi, Texas. With over 50 years of experience, Cravey Real Estate Services specializes in brokerage, property management and development services for industrial, office, retail and land properties in the South Texas region.

Matthew Cravey
Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.
+1 361-289-5168
email us here

Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.

You just read:

Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. Announces Successful Sale of Buccaneer Apartments

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more