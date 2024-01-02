Signing of Grant Agreement to Establish an Assistive Technology Resource Center with PHENSEM

January 2, 2024

The Bhutan Foundation and PHENSEM have joined forces in an exciting partnership to promote Assistive Technology as a means to enhance the quality of life and education for children and individuals with disabilities. Our project, “Enable and Empower through Assistive Technology,” aims to establish an Assistive Technology (AT) Resource Center. This center will demonstrate the use of assistive devices to improve daily living, recreation, and education.

Our goal is to create a central hub where children and individuals with disabilities can access and learn about various assistive devices tailored to their needs, effectively matching them with the right technology.

As part of this project, we will also engage in advocacy and awareness activities, reaching out to stakeholders such as parents, caregivers, teachers, innovators, and others to promote the acceptance and adoption of Assistive Technology. Small devices can have a tremendous impact and transform lives.