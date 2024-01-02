Bhutan Foundation Signs Project Mikhung 2.0 to Empower Local Communities

January 2, 2024

The Bhutan Foundation is thrilled to announce the signing of Project Mikhung 2.0 in partnership with the Bhutan Centre for Media and Democracy (BCMD). Titled “Capacitating the Local Government and Citizens to Strengthen People-Centered Planning,” this project will focus on hands-on learning experiences, enabling people-centered planning and community development through inclusive, participatory consultations, and comprehensive assessments of community needs and assets.

Project Mikhung 2.0 will be rolled out in Tsirang, one of the nation’s five poorest districts, with a primary objective to enhance the capacity of local government leaders, administrators, and students from six schools in eleven gewogs (blocks). This capacity development initiative aims to foster greater inclusivity and participatory processes at the local government level.