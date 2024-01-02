Submit Release
News Search

There were 729 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 442,174 in the last 365 days.

Bhutan Foundation Signs Project Mikhung 2.0 to Empower Local Communities

January 2, 2024

The Bhutan Foundation is thrilled to announce the signing of Project Mikhung 2.0 in partnership with the Bhutan Centre for Media and Democracy (BCMD). Titled “Capacitating the Local Government and Citizens to Strengthen People-Centered Planning,” this project will focus on hands-on learning experiences, enabling people-centered planning and community development through inclusive, participatory consultations, and comprehensive assessments of community needs and assets.

Project Mikhung 2.0 will be rolled out in Tsirang, one of the nation’s five poorest districts, with a primary objective to enhance the capacity of local government leaders, administrators, and students from six schools in eleven gewogs (blocks). This capacity development initiative aims to foster greater inclusivity and participatory processes at the local government level.

You just read:

Bhutan Foundation Signs Project Mikhung 2.0 to Empower Local Communities

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more