Attorney General Jackley Joins Multi-State Effort To Strike Down Firearm Magazine Ban

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. -- South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has joined 24 other state Attorneys General in filing an amicus brief challenging a California law that would ban firearm magazines that can hold more than 10 rounds.

The amicus brief asks the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit to uphold an earlier ruling by a U.S. District Court in California that the firearms ban denies a citizen the federal constitutional right to use common weapons of their own choosing for self-defense.

“This ban is another intrusion on the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens,” said Attorney General Jackley. “It is important that Attorneys General nationwide remain vigilant against any legislation that infringes upon an individual’s Second Amendment rights.”

Other Attorneys General who are part of this brief are from: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Florida, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

The brief can be read here:

