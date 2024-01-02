Submit Release
News Search

There were 711 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 442,157 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Jackley Joins Multi-State Effort To Strike Down Firearm Magazine Ban

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. -- South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has joined 24 other state Attorneys General in filing an amicus brief challenging a California law that would ban firearm magazines that can hold more than 10 rounds.

The amicus brief asks the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit to uphold an earlier ruling by a U.S. District Court in California that the firearms ban denies a citizen the federal constitutional right to use common weapons of their own choosing for self-defense.

“This ban is another intrusion on the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens,” said Attorney General Jackley. “It is important that Attorneys General nationwide remain vigilant against any legislation that infringes upon an individual’s Second Amendment rights.”

Other Attorneys General who are part of this brief are from: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Florida, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

The brief can be read here:

                                                -30-

 

You just read:

Attorney General Jackley Joins Multi-State Effort To Strike Down Firearm Magazine Ban

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more