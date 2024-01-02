Mississippi Lottery Hounding Players for Pics of Pups in Latest Promo

Lucky Dog promo: top eight dogs will fetch their mugs on a scratch-off and $1,000 cash

JACKSON, MISS. –Starting today, Mississippi Lottery Insiders have a chance to win $1,000 cash and see their beloved dog featured on a scratch-off ticket launching in Summer 2024.

Through Sunday, Jan. 14, players may upload one picture of their canine pal using a special link e-mailed to Insiders Jan. 2 afternoon. One dog only in submitted photos. Multiple entries are not allowed.

Once the submissions are reviewed by a Mississippi Lottery panel, selected entries will be promoted on social media for the public to vote on their favorites from Jan. 22 through Jan. 28. The top eight dogs with the most votes will be featured on the “Lucky Dog” instant scratch-off ticket this summer.

We’ll even throw in an extra bone as a treat: the owners of each of the eight finalists will receive $1,000 cash. As with all our promotions, the Mississippi Lottery notifies winners via certified letter.

Check out our promotions page for complete details and rules.

Winners will be announced Feb. 2.

No purchase necessary. Submission of a photo does not guarantee qualification, award or publication.

Will your dog be one of the top leaders of the pack? Entry link will be sent separately to Insiders.

