Delivery Method:
VIA Electronic Mail
Product:
Drugs
Recipient:

Recipient Name

Mr. Lester Sampath

Recipient Title

Chief Executive Officer

Inopak, Ltd.

24 Executive Pkwy
Ringwood, NJ 07456
United States

lester@inopak.com
Issuing Office:
Division of Pharmaceutical Quality Operations I

United States

Secondary Issuing Offices