HERNEXEOS (zongertinib)

her-nex-ee-ose

Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Approval date: August 8, 2025

DRUG TRIALS SNAPSHOT SUMMARY:

What is the drug for?

HERNEXEOS is a prescription drug used to treat adults with unresectable or metastatic non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumors have HER2 (ERBB2) tyrosine kinase domain activating mutations, as detected by an FDA-approved test, and who have received prior systemic therapy.

How is this drug used?

HERNEXEOS is a tablet that is taken by mouth once daily with or without food.

Who participated in the clinical trials?

The FDA approved HERNEXEOS based on safety and efficacy evidence from one clinical trial (NCT04886804/Beamion LUNG-1) of 105 patients with unresectable or metastatic non-squamous NSCLC whose tumors have HER2 (ERBB2) tyrosine kinase domain activating mutations. All patients had previously received platinum-based chemotherapy. The trial was conducted at 51 sites in 13 countries including the United States, Europe, Israel, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Australia, and China.

Of the 105 patients, 71 patients had not previously been treated with a HER2-targeted antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), and 34 patients had previously been treated with HER2-targeted ADC. Among the 105 patients, the median age was 61 years (range: 30 to 85 years); 69% were female; 49% were Asian, 40% were White, and 11% were race unknown or not reported; 1.9% were Hispanic or Latino ethnicity; and 9% of patients were from the United States.

How were the trials designed?

The benefits and side effects of HERNEXEOS were evaluated in one clinical trial of 105 patients with NSCLC who had been previously treated with chemotherapy for their advanced cancer and whose tumors harbored HER2 (ERBB2) tyrosine kinase domain activating mutations.

The benefit of HERNEXEOS was evaluated by measuring the percentage of patients who had complete, partial, or minor responses (objective response rate or ORR) assessed by blinded independent central review (BICR) according to Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumors (RECIST) version 1.1, and by measuring the duration of that decrease in tumor size (duration of response or DOR).

Randomization was stratified by prior therapies (<3 versus 3) and baseline brain metastasis (yes versus no). Tumor assessments were conducted every six weeks.

The major efficacy outcome measure was confirmed blinded independent review committee (BIRC) assessed overall response rate (ORR) according to RECIST v1.1. Additional efficacy outcome measure was BIRC-assessed duration of response (DOR).

DEMOGRAPHICS SNAPSHOT

Figure 1 summarizes how many male and female patients were enrolled in the clinical trial used to evaluate the efficacy of HERNEXEOS.

Figure 1. Baseline Demographics by Sex, Efficacy Population

Figure 2 summarizes how many patients by race were enrolled in the clinical trial used to evaluate the efficacy of HERNEXEOS.

Figure 2. Baseline Demographics by Race, Efficacy Population

Figure 3 summarizes how many patients by age were enrolled in the clinical trial used to evaluate the efficacy of HERNEXEOS.

Figure 3. Baseline Demographics by Age, Efficacy Population

Figure 4 summarizes how many patients by ethnicity were enrolled in the clinical trial used to evaluate the efficacy of HERNEXEOS.

Figure 4. Baseline Demographics by Ethnicity, Efficacy Population

Baseline Demographics of Efficacy Trials by Age, Race, Sex, and Ethnicity Table 1. Number of Patients Enrolled by Sex, Race, Age, and Ethnicity Demographic variable Without Previous HER2-Targeted ADC N=71

n (%) With Previous HER2‑Targeted ADC

N=34

n (%) Overall

N=105

n (%) All patients 71 (100) 34 (100) 105 (100) Sex Female 50 (70) 22 (65) 72 (69) Male 21 (30) 12 (35) 33 (31) Race Asian 39 (55) 12 (35) 51 (49) White 25 (35) 17 (50) 42 (40) Missing 7 (10) 5 (15) 12 (11) Ethnicity Hispanic or Latino 1 (1.4) 1 (2.9) 2 (1.9) Not Hispanic or Latino 64 (90) 29 (85) 93 (89) Missing 6 (9) 4 (12) 10 (10) Age, years 18 to <65 41 (58) 22 (65) 63 (60) 65 to <75 23 (32) 8 (24) 31 (30) ≥75 7 (10) 4(12) 11 (10) Source: HERNEXEOS Prescribing Information

Abbreviations: ADC, antibody-drug conjugate

What are the benefits of this drug?

In the Beamion LUNG-1 trial, 75% of the 71 patients previously treated with platinum-based chemotherapy but had not been previously treated with a HER2-targeted tyrosine kinase inhibitor or ADC experienced complete or partial shrinkage of their tumors; 58% of these patients had complete or partial shrinkage of their tumors which lasted 6 months or longer.

In this trial, 44% of the 34 patients previously treated with platinum-based chemotherapy and a HER2-targeted ADC experienced complete or partial shrinkage of their tumors; 27% of these patients had complete or partial shrinkage of their tumors which lasted 6 months or longer.

HERNEXEOS was approved under FDA’s accelerated approval program, which provides earlier patient access to a promising new drug while the company continues to conduct clinical trials to confirm that the drug works well.

What are the benefits of this drug (results of trials used to assess efficacy)? Table 2 summarizes the results of the major efficacy outcome measures, ORR, and DOR as determined by BICR according to RECIST v1.1 in the 71 patients who received prior platinum-based chemotherapy without previous HER2-targeted ADC and 34 patients who received prior platinum-based chemotherapy and a HER2-targeted ADC. Table 2. Efficacy Results for Unresectable or Metastatic NSCLC With HER2 (ERBB2) Tyrosine Kinase Domain Activating Mutations Previously Treated Efficacy Parameter Without Previous HER2‑Targeted ADC

N=71 With Previous HER2‑Targeted ADC

N=34 ORR, % (95% CI)1 75 (63, 83) 44(29, 61) Complete response, % 6 2.9 Partial response, % 69 41 DOR N=53 N=15 Range, months 1.3+, 15+ 1.7, 12.5+ DOR ≥6 months,2 % 58 27 Source: HERNEXEOS Prescribing Information

1 Based on Wilson confidence interval.

2 Based on observed duration of response.

Abbreviation: +, ongoing response; ADC, antibody-drug conjugate; CI, confidence Interval; DOR, duration of response; NSCLC, non-small cell lung cancer; ORR, objective response rate

Were there any differences in how well the drug worked in clinical trials among sex, race, and age?

Sex: HERNEXEOS worked similarly in males and females.

HERNEXEOS worked similarly in males and females. Race: HERNEXEOS worked similarly in Asian and White patients. The number of patients in other races was small; therefore, differences in how the drug worked in other races could not be determined.

HERNEXEOS worked similarly in Asian and White patients. The number of patients in other races was small; therefore, differences in how the drug worked in other races could not be determined. Age: HERNEXEOS worked similarly in patients younger and older than 65 years of age.

Were there any differences in how well the drug worked in clinical trials among sex, race, and age groups? Table 3. Efficacy Results by Sex, Race, Age, and Ethnicity in Patients Without Previous HER2-Targeted ADC Table 3. Efficacy Results by Sex, Race, and Age, Efficacy Population Subgroup Number of Patients ORR

% (95% CI)1 Sex Female 50 78 (64, 88) Male 21 67 (43, 85) Race Asian 39 77 (61, 89) White 25 72 (51, 88) Missing 7 71 (29, 96) Ethnicity Hispanic or Latino 1 NC Not Hispanic or Latino 64 75 (63, 85) Missing 6 67 (22, 96) Age, years <65 41 68 (52, 82) ≥65 30 83 (65, 94) Source: HERNEXEOS Prescribing Information

1 Based on exact confidence interval.

Abbreviations: ADC, antibody-drug conjugate; CI, confidence Interval; NC, not calculated; ORR, objective response rate Table 4. Efficacy Results by Sex, Race, Age, and Ethnicity in Patients With Previous HER2-Targeted ADC Subgroup Number of Patients ORR

% (95% CI)1 Sex Female 22 55 (32, 76) Male 12 >25 (5, 57) Race Asian 12 58 (28, 85) White 17 29 (10, 56) Missing 5 60 (15, 95) Ethnicity Hispanic or Latino 1 NC Not Hispanic or Latino 29 41 (24, 61) Missing 4 75 (19, 99) Age, years <65 22 41 (21, 64) ≥65 12 50 (21, 79) Source: HERNEXEOS Prescribing Information

1 Based on exact confidence interval.

Abbreviation: ADC, antibody-drug conjugate; CI, confidence interval; NC, not calculated; ORR, objective response rate

What are the possible side effects?

HERNEXEOS may cause severe and life-threatening liver problems and lung problems. It can also cause severe heart problems that may affect your heart’s ability to pump blood, and harm to unborn babies.

The most common side effects of HERNEXEOS include diarrhea, liver problems, rash, feeling tired, and nausea.

The most common severe abnormal blood tests include decreased white blood cell count and increased liver function tests.

What are the possible side effects (results of trials used to assess safety)? Table 5. Adverse Reactions (≥15%) in Patients With Non-Squamous NSCLC With HER2 TKD Mutations Who Received HERNEXEOS in Beamion LUNG-1 Laboratory Parameter HERNEXEOS, N=105 All Grades1

% Grade 3 or 4

% Gastrointestinal disorders Diarrhea 52 1 Nausea 24 1 Vomiting 15 1.9 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders Rash 32 1 Nail disorders 19 0 General disorders Fatigue 25 0 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders Cough 24 0 Dyspnea 15 6 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders Musculoskeletal pain 24 1.9 Infections and infestations Upper respiratory tract infections 21 0 Source: HERNEXEOS Prescribing Information

1 No Grade 4 or Grade 5 adverse reactions occurred.

Events were graded using NCI CTCAE version 5.0.

Abbreviations: NCI CTCAE, National Cancer Institute Common Terminology Criteria for Adverse Events; NSCLC, non-small cell lung cancer; TKD, tyrosine kinase domain Table 6. Select Laboratory Abnormalities (≥20%) in Patients With Non-Squamous NSCLC With HER2 TKD Mutations Who Received HERNEXEOS in Beamion LUNG-1 Laboratory Parameter HERNEXEOS, N=105 All Grades1

% Grade 3 or 4

% Hematology Lymphocytes decreased 52 15 Leukocytes decreased 43 1 Hemoglobin decreased 37 0 Activated partial thromboplastin time increased 25 0 Platelets decreased 23 1 Chemistry Alanine aminotransferase increased 39 7 Aspartate aminotransferase increased 33 2.9 Lipase increased 30 0 Bilirubin increased 26 1 Triglycerides increased 26 0 Calcium decreased 25 0 Amylase increased 24 0 Sodium decreased 23 0 Creatinine kinase increased 22 0 Albumin decreased 21 0 Cholesterol increased 20 1.4 Alkaline phosphatase increased 20 1 Magnesium decreased 20 1 Potassium decreased 20 0 Source: HERNEXEOS Prescribing Information

1 No Grade 5 adverse reactions occurred.

Events were graded using NCI CTCAE version 5.0.

Abbreviations: NCI CTCAE, National Cancer Institute Common Terminology Criteria for Adverse Events; NSCLC, non-small cell lung cancer; TKD, tyrosine kinase domain

Were there any differences in side effects among sex, race, and age?

Sex: The occurrence of side effects was similar in males and females.

The occurrence of side effects was similar in males and females. Race: The occurrence of side effects was similar in Asian and White patients. The number of patients in other races was small; therefore, differences in the occurrence of side effects in other races could not be determined.

The occurrence of side effects was similar in Asian and White patients. The number of patients in other races was small; therefore, differences in the occurrence of side effects in other races could not be determined. Age: The occurrence of side effects was similar in patients younger and older than 65 years of age.

Were there any differences in side effects of the clinical trials among sex, race, and age groups? Table 7. Side Effects by Sex, Race, and Age, Safety Population Adverse Reaction HERNEXEOS, N=105 All Grades

n (%) Sex Male Female Number of patients 33 (100) 72 (100) Diarrhea 10 (30) 44 (61) Nausea 3 (9) 22 (30) Aspartate aminotransferase increased 4 (12) 20 (28) Rash 3 (9) 21 (29) Anemia 7 (21) 16 (22) Cough 5 (15) 17 (24) Alanine aminotransferase increased 3 (9) 17 (24) Blood creatinine increased 7 (21) 9 (13) Race Asian White Number of patients 51 (100) 42 (100) Diarrhea 24 (47) 25 (60) Nausea 9 (18) 12 (29) Aspartate aminotransferase increased 13 (26) 8 (19) Rash 15 (29) 9 (21) Anemia 15 (29) 7 (17) Alanine aminotransferase increased 12 (24) 5 (12) Fatigue 4 (8) 9 (21) Dyspnea 4 (8) 10 (24) White blood cell count decreased 12 (24) 3 (7) Neutrophil count decreased 11 (22) 1 (2.4) Dry skin 2 (3.9) 9 (21) Age group, years <65 ≥65 Number of patients 63 (100) 42 (100) Diarrhea 30 (48) 24 (57) Nausea 15 (24) 10 (24) Aspartate aminotransferase increased 12 (19) 12 (29) Rash 13 (21) 11 (26) Cough 13 (21) 9 (21) Anemia 12 (19) 11 (26) Alanine aminotransferase increased 10 (16) 10 (24) Blood creatinine increased 7 (11) 9 (21) Source: Adapted from FDA Review

Events were graded using NCI CTCAE version 5.0.

1 No Grade 5 adverse reactions occurred.

Abbreviations: NCI CTCAE, National Cancer Institute Common Terminology Criteria for Adverse Events

GLOSSARY

CLINICAL TRIAL: Voluntary research studies conducted in people and designed to answer specific questions about the safety or effectiveness of drugs, vaccines, other therapies, or new ways of using existing treatments.

COMPARATOR: A previously available treatment or placebo used in clinical trials that is compared to the actual drug being tested.

EFFICACY: How well the drug achieves the desired response when it is taken as described in a controlled clinical setting, such as during a clinical trial.

PLACEBO: An inactive substance or “sugar pill” that looks the same as, and is given the same way as, an active drug or treatment being tested. The effects of the active drug or treatment are compared to the effects of the placebo.

SUBGROUP: A subset of the population studied in a clinical trial. Demographic subsets include sex, race, and age groups.

