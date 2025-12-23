HOW TO USE THIS SNAPSHOT

DAWNZERA (donidalorsen)

dawn-ZAIR-ah

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Approval date: August 21, 2025

DRUG TRIALS SNAPSHOT SUMMARY:

What is the drug for?

DAWNZERA is a prekallikrein-directed antisense oligonucleotide indicated for prophylaxis to prevent attacks of hereditary angioedema (HAE) in adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older.

How is this drug used?

DAWNZERA is a subcutaneous injection that is taken every four or eight weeks.

Who participated in the clinical trials?

The FDA approved DAWNZERA based on evidence from one clinical trial of 90 patients with type I and type II HAE. The trial was conducted at 39 sites in 13 countries in Belgium, Bulgaria, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Spain, United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Israel, and Turkey. A total of 18 subjects were enrolled at sites in the United States.

How were the trials designed?

DAWNZERA was evaluated in a clinical trial of 90 adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with type I and type II HAE. The trial was a 24-week multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial (OASIS-HAE), in which patients received subcutaneous doses of DAWNZERA 80 mg every four weeks (n=45), DAWNZERA 80 mg every eight weeks (n=23), or matching placebo (n=22). The primary endpoint for OASIS-HAE was the HAE attack rate (number of investigator-confirmed HAE attacks per four weeks) from Week 0 to Week 24.

DEMOGRAPHICS SNAPSHOT

Figure 1 shows how many male and female patients were enrolled in the clinical trial used to evaluate the efficacy of DAWNZERA.

Figure 1. Baseline Demographics by Sex, Safety Population

Source: Source: Adapted from FDA Review

Figure 2 shows how many patients by race were enrolled in the clinical trial used to evaluate the efficacy of DAWNZERA.

Figure 2. Baseline Demographics by Race, Safety Population

Source: Adapted from FDA Review

* Other includes: American Indian or Alaska Native (3 patients), multiple races (1 patient), and other race (1 patient).

Figure 3 shows how many patients by age were enrolled in the clinical trial used to evaluate the efficacy of DAWNZERA.

Figure 3. Baseline Demographics by Age, Safety Population

Source: Adapted from FDA Review

Figure 4 shows how many patients by ethnicity were enrolled in the clinical trial used to evaluate the efficacy of DAWNZERA.

Figure 4. Baseline Demographics by Ethnicity, Safety Population

Source: Adapted from FDA Review

Who participated in the trials? Table 1. Baseline Demographics of Efficacy Trial Characteristic DAWNZERA 80 mg Q8W N=23 n (%) DAWNZERA 80 mg Q4W N=45 n (%) Placebo N=22 n (%) Sex Female 12 (52) 28 (62) 8 (36) Male 11 (48) 17 (38) 14 (64) Age group, years 12 to 17 3 (13) 4 (9) 0 18 to 64 19 (83) 40 (89) 22 (100) ≥65 1 (4) 1 (2) 0 Race American Indian or Alaska Native 1 (4) 0 2 (9) Asian 0 1 (2) 0 Black or African American 0 1 (2) 1 (5) Multiple 0 0 1 (5) White 22 (96) 42 (93) 18 (82) Other 0 1 (2) 0 Ethnicity Hispanic or Latino 3 (13) 2 (4) 1 (5) Not Hispanic or Latino 20 (87) 43 (96) 21 (95) Geographic region United States 4 (17) 7 (16) 7 (32) Rest of the world 19 (83) 38 (84) 15 (68) Source: Adapted from FDA Review

Abbreviations: Q4W, every four weeks; Q8W, every eight weeks

What are the benefits of this drug?

In patients 12 years of age and older with HAE, DAWNZERA helped reduce the number of HAE attacks per month over a 24-week period.

What are the benefits of this drug (results of trials used to assess efficacy)? The trial demonstrated that treatment with DAWNZERA was superior to placebo in patients 12 years of age and older with HAE. This was measured by the primary endpoint of the time-normalized number of investigator-confirmed HAE attacks per month during a 24-week treatment period. DAWNZERA showed a reduction in the time-normalized number of investigator-confirmed HAE attacks per month compared to placebo. Table 2. Time-Normalized Number of Investigator-confirmed HAE Attack Rate Per Four Weeks From Week 0 to Week 24, Efficacy Population Parameter DAWNZERA 80 mg Q8W

N=23 DAWNZERA 80 mg Q4W

N=45 Placebo

N=22 Least square mean rate (95% CI) 1.02 (0.65, 1.59) 0.44 (0.27, 0.73) 2.26 (1.66, 3.09) Model adjusted mean rate ratio (95% CI) 0.45 (0.26, 0.78) 0.19 (0.11, 0.35) NA Difference versus placebo, % (95% CI) -55 (-74, -22) -81 (-89, -65) NA Source: Adapted from FDA Review

Abbreviations: CI, confidence interval; HAE, hereditary angioedema; NA, not applicable; Q4W, every four weeks; Q8W, every eight weeks.

Were there any differences in how well the drug worked in clinical trials among sex, race, and age?

Sex: DAWNZERA worked similarly in males and females.

DAWNZERA worked similarly in males and females. Race: The number of patients of races other than White was small; therefore, differences in how DAWNZERA worked among races could not be determined.

The number of patients of races other than White was small; therefore, differences in how DAWNZERA worked among races could not be determined. Age: DAWNZERA worked similarly in adults 18 to 39 years and 40 to 64 years of age. The number of patients younger than 18 years of age or 65 years of age and older was small; therefore, differences in how the drug worked in other age groups could not be determined.

DAWNZERA worked similarly in adults 18 to 39 years and 40 to 64 years of age. The number of patients younger than 18 years of age or 65 years of age and older was small; therefore, differences in how the drug worked in other age groups could not be determined. Ethnicity: The study did not include a sufficient number of Hispanic or Latino patients; therefore, differences in how DAWNZERA worked among ethnicities could not be determined.

Were there any differences in how well the drug worked in clinical trials among sex, race, and age groups? Subgroup analyses of the primary endpoint based on sex, race, age, and ethnicity were performed. In general, there were no significant differences in the efficacy of DAWNZERA based on the demographic subgroups, but some subgroups were small. Table 3. Efficacy Results by Subgroup, Rate Ratio of HAE Attacks through Week 25 Between DAWNZERA and Placebo, Efficacy Population Subgroup n[Q8W], n[Q4W], n[P] DAWNZERA Q8W vs. Placebo Rate Ratio (95% CI) DAWNZERA Q4W vs. Placebo Rate Ratio (95% CI) Age group, years 12 to 17 3, 4, 0 X X 18 to 39 12, 19, 15 0.33 (0.15, 0.72) 0.14 (0.06, 0.32) 40 to 64 7, 21, 7 0.54 (0.24, 1.20) 0.25 (0.12, 0.51) ≥65 1, 1, 0 X X Sex Female 12, 28, 8 0.73 (0.32, 1.65) 0.21 (0.09, 0.52) Male 11, 17, 14 0.29 (0.12, 0.69) 0.20 (0.09, 0.45) Race American Indian or Alaska Native 1, 0, 2 0.30 (0.02, 4.78) X Black or African American 0, 1, 1 X 0.13 (0.00, 4.01) White 22, 42, 18 0.50 (0.27, 0.91) 0.22 (0.12, 0.42) Ethnicity Hispanic or Latino 3, 2, 1 X X Not Hispanic or Latino 20, 43, 21 0.51 (0.29, 0.90) 0.20 (0.11, 0.37) Source: Adapted from FDA Review

Abbreviations: CI, confidence interval; n, number of subjects in subset; HAE, hereditary angioedema; P, placebo; Q8W, DAWNZERA 80 mg every eight weeks; Q4W, DAWNZERA 80 mg every four weeks; X, value cannot be calculated due to zero patients in one or more arms

What are the possible side effects?

DAWNZERA may cause serious side effect, including hypersensitivity reactions (anaphylaxis).

What are the possible side effects (results of trials used to assess safety)? DAWNZERA may cause serious side effect, including hypersensitivity reactions (anaphylaxis). Table 4. Safety Results, Safety Population Preferred Term DAWNZERA 80 mg Q8W

N=23

n (%) DAWNZERA 80 mg Q4W

N=45

n (%) Placebo

N=22

n (%) Injection site reaction 1 (4) 11 (24) 1 (5) Upper respiratory tract infection 2 (9) 4 (9) 1 (5) Urinary tract infection 2 (9) 4 (9) 0 Abdominal discomfort 0 3 (7) 0 Source: Adapted from FDA Review

Abbreviations: Q4W, every four weeks; Q8W, every eight weeks

Were there any differences in side effects among sex, race and age?

Sex: The occurrence of side effects was similar in males and females.

The occurrence of side effects was similar in males and females. Race: The number of patients of races other than White was small; therefore, differences in the occurrence of side effects among races could not be determined.

The number of patients of races other than White was small; therefore, differences in the occurrence of side effects among races could not be determined. Age: The occurrence of side effects was similar in adults 18 to 39 years and 40 to 64 years of age. The number of patients younger than 18 years of age or 65 years of age and older was small; therefore, the rate of side effects in other age groups could not be determined.

The occurrence of side effects was similar in adults 18 to 39 years and 40 to 64 years of age. The number of patients younger than 18 years of age or 65 years of age and older was small; therefore, the rate of side effects in other age groups could not be determined. Ethnicity: The study did not include a sufficient number of Hispanic or Latino patients; therefore, differences in the occurrence of side effects among ethnicities could not be determined.

Were there any differences in side effects of the clinical trials among sex, race, and age groups?

Table 5. Overview of Adverse Events by Demographic Subgroup, Safety Population

Characteristic DAWNZERA 80 mg Q8W

N=23

n/Ns (%) DAWNZERA 80 mg Q4W

N=45

n/Ns (%) Placebo

N=22

n/Ns (%) Sex Female 8/12 (67) 20/28 (71) 6/8 (75) Male 6/11 (55) 13/17 (77) 12/14 (86) Age group, years 12 to 17 1/3 (33) 2/4 (50) 0/0 (NA) 18 to 39 8/12 (67) 14/19 (74) 13/15 (87) 40 to 64 5/7 (71) 16/21 (76) 5/7 (71) ≥65 0/1 (0) 1/1 (100) 0/0 (NA) Race American Indian or Alaska Native 1/1 (100) 0/0 (NA) 2/2 (100) Asian 0/0 (NA) 1/1 (100) 0/0 (NA) Black or African American 0/0 (NA) 1/1 (100) 1/1 (100) Multiple 0/0 (NA) 0/0 (NA) 1/1 (100) Other 0/0 (NA) 1/1 (100) 0/0 (NA) White 13/22 (59) 30/42 (71) 14/18 (78) Ethnicity Hispanic or Latino 3/3 (100) 1/2 (50) 1/1 (100) Not Hispanic or Latino 11/20 (55) 32/43 (74) 17/21 (81) Is in United States United States 2/4 (50) 5/7 (71) 6/7 (86) Non-United States 12/19 (63) 28/38 (74) 12/15 (80)

Source: Adapted from FDA Review

Abbreviations: N, number of patients in treatment arm; n, number of patients with adverse event; NA, not applicable; Ns, total number of patients for each specific subgroup and were assigned to that specific arm; Q4W, every four weeks; Q8W, every eight weeks

GLOSSARY

CLINICAL TRIAL: Voluntary research studies conducted in people and designed to answer specific questions about the safety or effectiveness of drugs, vaccines, other therapies, or new ways of using existing treatments.

COMPARATOR: A previously available treatment or placebo used in clinical trials that is compared to the actual drug being tested.

EFFICACY: How well the drug achieves the desired response when it is taken as described in a controlled clinical setting, such as during a clinical trial.

PLACEBO: An inactive substance or “sugar pill” that looks the same as, and is given the same way as, an active drug or treatment being tested. The effects of the active drug or treatment are compared to the effects of the placebo.

SUBGROUP: A subset of the population studied in a clinical trial. Demographic subsets include sex, race, and age groups.

