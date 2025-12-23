When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: December 23, 2025 FDA Publish Date: December 23, 2025 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared peanuts Company Name: Gregory's Foods, Inc. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Bag Full of Cookies White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Frozen Cookie Dough

Company Announcement

Gregory’s Foods, Inc. of Eagan, MN is recalling its 2-pound 8.5-ounce packages of "Bag Full of Cookies" White Chocolate Macadamia Nut frozen cookie dough because some units may contain undeclared Peanut. Frozen Monster Cookie Dough, which contains Peanut, may be packaged in a bag that is labeled as White Chocolate Macadamia Nut. People who have allergies to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recalled "Bag full of Cookies" White Chocolate Macadamia Nut frozen cookie dough was distributed in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Nebraska in retail grocery stores and through distribution centers.

The product comes in a 2-pound 8.5-ounce plastic bag marked with BEST BY 12/6/2026 on the front of the bag near the top. Observable thorough the clear window in the bag, the Monster Cookies frozen dough has visible chocolate chips and colored candy-coated pieces whereas the White Chocolate Macadamia Nut frozen cookie dough does not.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the peanut-containing product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of peanuts.

The error was isolated to certain units in one day’s production and has been corrected.

If a customer purchased the impacted product, they are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-800-231-4734 (Mon–Fri, 8 am – 4 pm CT).