CEFA Aviation Secures First Eastern European Contract with LOT Polish Airlines

CEFA Aviation announced today that it has signed an initial three-year contract with LOT Polish Airlines to provide CEFA Flight Animation Software (FAS), marking its first contract in Central and Eastern Europe. This state-of-the-art software will significantly improve LOT's ability to investigate air incidents and accidents.

Using CEFA FAS, LOT will have access to advanced flight animation capabilities that recreate flights using synthetic 3D imaging, incorporating crucial data from flight recorders. This powerful software offers a comprehensive suite of investigation tools, empowering the airline's investigators to gain a comprehensive understanding of events and their root causes.

“LOT Polish Airlines is making an impressive headway in the modernization of its analysis and investigation capabilities with CEFA FAS,” said Dominique Mineo, CEO and founder of CEFA Aviation. “Our advanced animation software enables investigators to analyze incidents faster and more efficiently, resulting in well-informed decision-making and effective actions to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future."

LOT Polish Airlines recognizes the significant advantages of CEFA's software in decision-making and flight safety. Captain Grzegorz Mikuła, Deputy Director of Safety for LOT Polish Airlines, stated, "CEFA's software enables investigators and pilots to comprehend operational risks and take remedial actions faster and more efficiently. This aligns with the company’s commitment to improving flight safety for passengers and operations."

CEFA FAS is a highly valued tool utilized by over 100 airlines globally, spanning diverse aviation domains such as flight data analysis, pilot training, Flight Operational Quality Assurance/Flight Data Monitoring event validation, flight incident and accident investigations, safety awareness training, and beyond. This software offers realistic visual representations, leveraging type-specific cockpits, advanced flight instrument panels, 3D views of the aircraft, and terrain and scenery, enabling the recreation of any flight phase or occurrence with remarkable accuracy.

CEFA Aviation's partnership with LOT Polish Airlines is a significant milestone in expanding its market reach and reinforces its commitment to advancing flight safety in Eastern Europe and worldwide.