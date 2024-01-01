Submit Release
MPD Seeking to Identify Armed Carjacking Suspect

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force seek the public’s assistance in identifying an armed carjacking suspect.

On Saturday, December 16, 2023, at approximately 4:40 p.m., two suspects approached the victim while he was inside of his vehicle in the 300 block of K Street, Southeast. One of the suspects pointed a gun at the victim and the other removed the victim from the vehicle. The suspects then drove off in the victim’s vehicle.

One of the suspects is described as a black male with short twists wearing a black jacket, black pants, and gray New Balance sneakers. The suspect is pictured below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 23204244

