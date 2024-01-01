Man Dies from Injuries Sustained in December Shooting

(Washington, DC) – A man has died from his injuries sustained in a mid-December shooting, Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch continue to investigate.

On Wednesday, December 20, 2023, at approximately 8:55 p.m., members of the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District responded to the 2900 block of Knox Place, Southeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a man with gunshot wound injuries. He was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries.

On Sunday, December 31, 2023, at approximately 9:41 p.m., the victim died from his injuries.

The victim has been identified as 39-year-old Dwayne Barbour, of Southeast, DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

CCN: 23206476