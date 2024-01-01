Dog Taken During Burglary

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in locating a dog that was taken during a burglary.

On Monday, December 31, 2023, at approximately 7:25 p.m., two suspects knocked on the victim’s door in the 100 block of Atlantic Street, Southeast. When the victim answered, they pushed their way into the residence and assaulted the victim. The suspects took the victim’s dog and fled the scene.

The dog, “Lola”, is described as a 7-month-old female Pit Bull. She is black with a white stripe on the top of the head, chest, and stomach areas. A photo of Lola can be seen below.

Anyone who has knowledge of this this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 23211893