Archbishop of Canterbury receives knighthood for services to the Crown

The Archbishop of Canterbury has received the Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order (GCVO) in recognition of his prominent role in the Coronation in this New Years honours list.

The Royal Victorian Order is personally awarded by the King and recognises service to the monarchy. Archbishop Justin Welby conducted the Coronation of Their Majesties The King and Queen on 6 May 2023. The theme of the Coronation Liturgy was ‘Called to Serve’, reflecting the centrality of service in the Christian faith.

The Archbishop said, “I am delighted to receive this award from His Majesty. It was a great honour and privilege to conduct the Coronation. This award reflects the efforts of the amazing team behind the service and I am deeply grateful for their many hours of hard work.”

More than 1,200 recipients have been awarded in the New Years’ Honours for their exceptional achievements, with a focus on those who have given with generosity to others in need.