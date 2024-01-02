Rutland Barracks / Lewd and Lascivious

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B4008169

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kolby Baldwin

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: December 31, 2023, at 1619 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Wallingford, Vt

VIOLATION: Lewd and Lascivious Conduct

ACCUSED: Mark Spencer

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wallingford, Vt

(The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On December 22, 2023, Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks, were notified of a suspected sexual crime by a 53-year-old male in Wallingford, Vt.

Through investigation, it was determined Spencer (53) was residing with multiple people in a shared house. While in the house it was determined Spencer exposed himself in a lewd manner to a female who resides at the house.

On December 31, 2023, Troopers interviewed Spencer and subsequently arrested him. Spencer was brought to the Rutland Barracks, processed, and flash cited to appear at the Rutland Criminal Division at 12:30 pm on January 2, 2024, to answer the charge of Lewd and Lascivious Conduct (Title 13 VSA 2601).

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: January 2, 2024, at 12:30 PM

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.