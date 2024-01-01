Audit Advisory for Tuesday, January 02, 2024
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, January 02, 2024.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Allen
|Council of Allen County Schools Health Benefits Consortium
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Allen Water District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Athens
|Athens County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Auglaize
|Village of Buckland
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Butler
|Lakota Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Hamilton City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Clark
|Pleasant Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Clark County Park District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|West Central Ohio Port Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Cuyahoga
|Cleveland Kamm's Area Special Improvement District Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Cleveland Municipal School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Delaware
|Village of Ashley
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Erie
|Erie Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Franklin
|City of Gahanna
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
FFR
|555 West Goodale New Community Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Oakstone Community School
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Fulton
|Swancreek Water District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Greene
|Greene County Vocational School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Wright State University
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Central State University Foundation
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|New Jasper Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
FFR
|Guernsey
|Spencer Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Hamilton
|Harrison Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Springfield Township Joint Economic Development District I
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Hocking
|Salt Creek Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Holmes
|West Holmes Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Huron
|Village of Monroeville
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Firelands Ambulance Service
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Jackson
|Jefferson Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Lake
|Painesville City Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Lorain
|City of Lorain
Financial Forecast
9/11/2023 TO 12/31/2027
|Financial Forecast
|Lucas
|SunBridge Schools
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hope Learning Academy of Toledo
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|iLEAD Spring Meadows
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Madison
|Pleasant Darby Union Cemetery District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Medina
|Spencer Community Fire District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Meigs
|Salem Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Mercer
|Mercer County Fairgrounds, Inc.
12/1/2020 TO 11/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Mercer County Joint Township Community Hospital
4/1/2022 TO 3/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Monroe
|Monroe County Port Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Muskingum
|Adams Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
FFR
|Ottawa
|Allen-Clay Joint Fire District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Bay Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Pike
|Camp Creek Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Putnam
|Village of Glandorf
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Village of Kalida
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Richland
|North Central State College
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Sandusky
|Lakota Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Shelby
|Franklin Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Stark
|Canton Harbor High School
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Trumbull
|Trumbull County Schools Employee Insurance Benefit Consortium
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Tuscarawas
|Tri-County Ambulance District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Union
|North Union Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Vinton
|Village of Zaleski
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Warren
|Mason City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Wayne
|Northwestern Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Williams
|Montpelier Exempted Village School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Wood
|Central Joint Fire District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit