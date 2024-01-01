Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, January 02, 2024

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, January 02, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Allen Council of Allen County Schools Health Benefits Consortium
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Allen Water District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Athens Athens County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Auglaize Village of Buckland
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Butler Lakota Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Hamilton City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Clark Pleasant Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Clark County Park District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
West Central Ohio Port Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Cuyahoga Cleveland Kamm's Area Special Improvement District Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Cleveland Municipal School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Delaware Village of Ashley
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Erie Erie Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Franklin City of Gahanna
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
FFR
555 West Goodale New Community Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Oakstone Community School
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Fulton Swancreek Water District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Greene Greene County Vocational School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Wright State University
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Central State University Foundation
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
New Jasper Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
FFR
Guernsey Spencer Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Hamilton Harrison Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Springfield Township Joint Economic Development District I
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Hocking Salt Creek Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Holmes West Holmes Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Huron Village of Monroeville
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Firelands Ambulance Service
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Jackson Jefferson Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Lake Painesville City Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Lorain City of Lorain
Financial Forecast
9/11/2023 TO 12/31/2027		 Financial Forecast
Lucas SunBridge Schools
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Hope Learning Academy of Toledo
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
iLEAD Spring Meadows
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Madison Pleasant Darby Union Cemetery District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Medina Spencer Community Fire District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Meigs Salem Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Mercer Mercer County Fairgrounds, Inc.
12/1/2020 TO 11/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Mercer County Joint Township Community Hospital
4/1/2022 TO 3/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Monroe Monroe County Port Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Muskingum Adams Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
FFR
Ottawa Allen-Clay Joint Fire District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Bay Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Pike Camp Creek Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Putnam Village of Glandorf
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Village of Kalida
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Richland North Central State College
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Sandusky Lakota Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Shelby Franklin Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit FFR
Stark Canton Harbor High School
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Trumbull Trumbull County Schools Employee Insurance Benefit Consortium
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Tuscarawas Tri-County Ambulance District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Union North Union Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Vinton Village of Zaleski
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Warren Mason City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Wayne Northwestern Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Williams Montpelier Exempted Village School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Wood Central Joint Fire District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit

