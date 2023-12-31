MPD Searching for Suspect Vehicle in Southeast Shooting

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District are investigating a shooting that left a man injured.

On Saturday, December 30, 2023, MPD officers responded to a local hospital for the report of a shooting victim seeking treatment.

During the course of the investigation, it was determined that the victim was shot at approximately 4:32 p.m. in the 4300 block of Wheeler Road, Southeast.

The suspect vehicle was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the below photos:

The vehicle is described as a gray or metallic blue SUV.

CCN: 23211496