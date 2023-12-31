Submit Release
MPD Searching for Suspect Vehicle in Southeast Shooting

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District are investigating a shooting that left a man injured.

On Saturday, December 30, 2023, MPD officers responded to a local hospital for the report of a shooting victim seeking treatment.

During the course of the investigation, it was determined that the victim was shot at approximately 4:32 p.m. in the 4300 block of Wheeler Road, Southeast.

The suspect vehicle was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the below photos:

The vehicle is described as a gray or metallic blue SUV.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 23211496

