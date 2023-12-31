Man Arrested for Armed Robberies

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce a man has been arrested for armed robberies that occurred in the Second District.

In each of the below offenses the suspects approached the victim(s). The suspects brandished a weapon and took property from the victim(s). The suspects fled the scene.

On Sunday, August 6, 2023, at approximately 3:02 am in the 1500 block of M Street, Northwest. CCN: 23128442

On Friday, July 21, 2023, at approximately 3:00 am in the 1700 block of Rhoad Island Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 23117984

On Friday, December 29, 2023, 20-year-old Tayon Brown, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with two counts of Armed Robbery (Gun).

The case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.