Berlin Barracks/Aggravated Domestic Assault & Interference with Access to Emergency Services

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A3007362

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper John Gildea                          

STATION: Berlin                    

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 12/31/2023 0729 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Paul's Square East Montpelier, Vermont

VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault & Interference with access to emergency services

 

ACCUSED: Jason Webster                                            

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Montpelier, Vermont

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 12/31/2023 at approximately 07:29 hours Troopers responded to a family fight in East Montpelier.  An investigation led to the arrest of Jason Webster for the offense of Aggravated Domestic Assault and interference with access to emergency services. Webster was taken into custody and later released on conditions of release to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 01/02/2024 at 12:30 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/02/2024 1230 hours       

COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: NA  

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Respectfully,

Trooper John Gildea

Vermont State Police – Berlin

578 Paine Turnpike North

Berlin, Vermont

Phone: (802) 229-9191

Fax: (802) 229-2648

 

