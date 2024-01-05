California Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges the Family of a Person with Mesothelioma in Los Angeles-Riverside-Orange County to Call LA Based Attorney Andy Waters About Compensation-He is a National Expert on the Topic

"If you or your loved one has mesothelioma anywhere in Southern California, please make financial compensation a top priority and call attorney And Waters of Waters & Kraus at 866-714-6466." ” — California Mesothelioma Victims Center

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA , USA, January 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The California Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "If you or your loved one has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma in Los Angeles, Riverside or Orange County please call LA based attorney Andy Waters or his partner Joy Sparling anytime at 866-714-6466. Andy Waters is considered by many to be among the top ten mesothelioma attorneys in the USA and he most certainly is qualified to assist a person with this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure. If you or your loved one in Southern California has mesothelioma, please bet on sure things-and call attorney Andy Waters at the law firm of Waters & Kraus.

"Most people dealing with mesothelioma we have helped in the last nearly two decades typically ask if there is a local mesothelioma attorney who can help them with compensation? In many to most states there is not such a thing as a very highly skilled mesothelioma attorney who has a support staff that knows what they are doing. If you or your loved one has mesothelioma anywhere in Southern California, please make financial compensation a top priority and call attorney And Waters of Waters & Kraus at 866-714-6466. We are certain you will be glad you did." https://WatersKraus.Com

The California Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma in Los Angeles, San Pedro, San Diego, San Jose, San Francisco, Fresno, Irvine, Oakland, Long Beach, Anaheim, Bakersfield, Riverside, Sacramento, Stockton or anywhere else in California. https://California.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

Suggestions from the Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma in California or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

*“Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

* “Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

*“Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

*“Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"

Important Note: “If your loved one died from confirmed mesothelioma in California or any other state within the last two years and the compensation process was never begun because of COVID or other reasons-please call us at 866-714-6466.”

If a person with mesothelioma anywhere else in the nation-or their family members would like some suggestions as to what lawyer-law firm to call-please call the Mesothelioma Victims Center anytime at 866-714-6466-"we have assembled the most amazing mesothelioma attorneys in the nation-and we would be honored to make recommendations." https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com