Submit Release
News Search

There were 96 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 442,015 in the last 365 days.

Derby Barracks/Rescue

VSP News Release-Incident

Search and Rescue

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A5006259

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Daniel Lynch                            

STATION: Derby Barracks                   

CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 12/30/23, 1630 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: East Hill Rd, Troy

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the VSP Derby Barracks received a report that an elderly man had walked into the woods behind a residence on East Hill Rd in the town of Troy and was unable to be located by family.  Temperatures at the time were freezing with blowing wind, and several swampy areas posed further safety concerns. 

 

Uniformed troopers assigned to the Derby Barracks responded to the scene along with State Police K-9 units, State Police unmanned aerial system pilots, and a member of the State Police Search and Rescue Team, as well as Troy volunteer firefighters and personnel from Newport Ambulance Service.

 

A search team consisting of troopers and firefighters was assembled and quickly deployed into the woods.  VSP K9 Carbon began tracking the subject’s scent, and shortly thereafter he was located in a wooded area and brought safely out of the woods by first responders and assisting members of the public.  He was evaluated by Newport EMS personnel and transported to North Country Hospital as a precaution.

 

There was a sizeable presence of emergency personnel on East Hill Rd during this incident, and the roadway was reduced to one lane for several hours as search efforts were managed. 

 

The Vermont State Police thanks its first responder partners as well as the members of the public who participated in this rescue and assisted in bringing this incident to a safe resolution.

You just read:

Derby Barracks/Rescue

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more